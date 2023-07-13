A Geelong man has died following a two-car crash near Garvoc last week.
Police investigators have been told a white Mitsubishi Triton and a Grey Toyota HiLux towing a trailer collided at the intersection of Howards Lane and Eldridges Road about 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 5.
The impact of the collision caused the trailer to snap off and continue 30 metres down the road before coming to a stop.
The male driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi, a 61-year-old Belmont man, sustained life-threatening-injuries and was airlifted to hospital but died on Wednesday.
The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old Garvoc, man was not injured.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
At the time of the collision, Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Constable Josh McMahon said the two vehicles were being driven east on Howards Road when one had apparently clipped the rear of a trailer being towed by the other utility.
He said both vehicles spun with one crashing into a tree.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said three units attended the incident with support from the State Emergency Service.
The collision takes the south-west road toll for the year to 12, well up on the same time for the past few years.
There have been 164 lives lost on Victorian road this year, compared to 125 for the same period last year.
