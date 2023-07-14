SOUTH Warrnambool and Koroit have made changes for their Hampden league top-two clash at Friendly Societies' Park - a game which which celebrate Liam Hoy's 100th as a Saint.
The Roosters welcome back midfielders Dan Nicholson and Liam Youl from injury while the Saints have bolstered their forward line with Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd (GWV Rebels) and Tom Couch (injury) coming in.
But they've lost dynamic pair James Gow (ankle) and Alex Pulling (quad) to injuries which will keep them sidelined for a number of weeks.
Teenager Talor Byrne has returned to the under 16 competition. It was a load management decision coupled with the fact the small forward is an area the Saints have strong representation.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said Lloyd - a key position prospect who is now going to school in Ballarat - would provide a target in attack as he "presents well and has a high work rate".
"We are a little bit shorter down there and (having Lloyd) allows us to play Paddy (O'Sullivan) up the ground a little bit more," he said.
"He's trying to do two things - play on the ball and forward - and he's been doing it so well.
"(Lloyd) back takes the pressure off Matty Bradley who has been terrific since he's come in and it takes a load off Couchy (Will Couch) too.
"They mark or bring it to ground. We feel like we're really strong with our ground-level players in the forward line so someone else who can bring it to ground if he doesn't mark it is great."
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said the club was rapt to bolster its midfield for a match where contested ball would be critical.
"They are two outstanding ins but for the guys who have been playing, there's a bit of acknowledgement within our group at the moment that we're playing well and there's becoming a squeeze for spots which is always a healthy thing," he said.
"Some of our developing players have great attitudes and that's why when some of these more mature players have been out we've still been winning games."
The match will be played at Friendly Societies' Park despite early reservations about the ground condition.
There was an option of moving the fixture to Reid Oval on Sunday but the Saints had a pre-planned goods and services auction.
"I got a call from South early in the week and purely from a senior footy perspective we love playing at the Reid," McLaren said.
"But the senior footy group is only one pillar of the club - there's three footy and seven netball.
"With the good and services auction, members' day and a pretty big function on the Sunday wasn't an option for us.
"We'll get to the Friendlies and get into it. If it rains and gets muddy it might be a bit muddier than other grounds at the moment but all the grounds are quite heavy and chopped up."
Battistello said the ground was "okay" but forecast rain would have an impact.
He is grateful for the opportunity to train at Reid Oval - the region's premier facility - while its venue recovers.
