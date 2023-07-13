'Too dense': New subdivision gets approval

Plans for a new estate in Bushfield to increase from 20 lots to 30 has been given the tick of approval.
Cr Max Taylor said the amended plan "changes some aspects" of the Woodford Heights estate which was initially approved at the October 2021 Warrnambool City Council meeting.
The previous plan showed immediate development of only 9.64 hectares on Bridge Road for 20 lots of low density residential land, Cr Taylor said.
The rest of the 19.79 hectares was "greyed out" and designated as an area excluded from the development plan, he said.
But Cr Taylor said the amended plan had now increased to 30 lots in a similar layout with some drainage assets re-positioned.
No other councillors commented on the proposal at the July council meeting, and the amended development plan was approved in a 6-1 vote. Cr Richard Ziegeler voted against the proposal.
When the estate was first proposed it was criticised as being "too dense".
It also sparked calls for the council to come up with a masterplan for the area to guide future development.
Cr Ziegeler told the 2021 meeting he didn't like reducing the block sizes to 4000-square-metres when the next smallest block size in the area was 5000-square-metres. "I think it's becoming a bit too dense," he said. But other councillors said the development was "an exciting growth opportunity" for Woodford.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
