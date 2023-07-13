Russells Creek has named two talented under 15 players to make their senior debuts on Saturday as Nirranda's injury troubles worsen ahead of its round 14 clash with South Rovers.
Teenage Creekers Kobi Chatfield and Richard Glover will make their first appearances at the top level of the Warrnambool and District league when their side takes on Old Collegians.
The pair has been in dominant touch for the Creekers' ladder-leading under 15 outfit which sits on top of the ladder after 13 games and have also featured regularly in the under 18 team.
Chatfield has kicked 56 goals this year for the under 15s while Glover, a midfield/backman, has been named in the side's best 10 times from 13 games.
Creekers co-coach Dylan Herbertson said the decision to pick the youngsters had been in the "pipeline" for some time.
"We sort of aimed for this week probably three weeks ago, we just told them if they could get a few games under their belt (they'd get a chance)," he said. "And they've put in a lot of effort around the club with training and helping out and stuff like that.
"It's pretty exciting for the club to have two under 15s debuting in the one game together and they're close mates..."
The debut will be extra special for Chatfield, who gets the chance to play under father and Creekers co-coach, Danny.
He will also take the field alongside brother Jyah and other family members.
"Danny's pretty lucky that he gets to coach his son Jyah and to have the chance to coach them both in a game is not something that would happen very often I don't think," Herbertson said.
"He (Chatfield) has got his brother, his dad and I've pretty much been an uncle figure to him since he was born as well. He has a lot of his cousins playing seniors as well."
Chatfield will also play his first game wearing the Indigenous guernsey he designed against the Warriors, who will be debuting their first Indigenous-designed jumpers.
"That adds to the day for him really," Herbertson said.
Griffin McLeod and Lochlan Droste (managed) both come out of the side.
Jacob Dunn comes back into the Warriors' team alongside Tom Kennedy, with potentially more ins to be named.
Meanwhile, Nirranda will be without star utility Isaac Stephens (ankle) and Max Primmer (knee) against the Lions.
Stephens injured his ankle against Merrivale on Saturday while Primmer injured his knee at training on Tuesday.
Both players underwent MRIs on Thursday.
Stephens has starred in his first year for the Blues, playing at both ends and kicking 17 goals.
"He (Stephens) was getting an MRI today, nothing broken but it looks ugly," Blues coach Nick Couch said.
"It's pretty swollen. We'll just take it as it comes."
"He'll be sorely missed.We'll keep hope he'll play finals."
Jack Primmer is a possibility to return after missing last round while Dylan Philp (ankle) returns for his first game since round nine.
Lions coach Kurt Lenehan was expecting to make three changes to his side that lost to Panmure.
Vice captain Sam Hodgins (hamstring), Pat Higgins (hamstring) and Brent Fedley (unavailable) come out, with Ben Oates (illness), Miles Picken and under 18 player Hugo O'Callaghan coming in.
Lenehan said there would be more opportunities for younger players to experience senior level in the coming weeks.
"We had a bit of a chat about this with five games to go and obviously finals out of contention for us this year, we spoke about giving these boys an opportunity to play," he said. "There's some other boys there that in the last five games, if it all works out will get an opportunity as well."
Allansford gains important defender Aiden Gordon (holidays) for its match against Merrivale, with Wayne Parry (holidays) exiting the side.
Panmure coach Chris Bant confirmed three changes for his side's clash with Dennington at home.
Brady Purcell (soreness), Jacob Taylor and James Norton (unavailable) come out while Brad Gedye, Tom Sinnott and Luke Gavin are the new additions.
Dennington lose Matt Farmer (rested) and gain Joe Douglas.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke was expecting his side to go in unchanged against Timboon Demons.
Timboon Demons Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: L.Alsop, C.Dower, L.Smith
HB: S.Newey, I.Arundell, E.Gaut
C: M.Wallace, A.Hunt, O.Stansfield
HF: K.Delaney, T.Hunt, T.Thorburn
F: T.Marshallsea, C.Trotter, S.Harkness
R: M.Hickey, B.Newey, L.Rosolin
Int: A.Jilich, H.Stansfield, D.Tribe, J.Gaut
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: S.O'Connor, R.O'Connor, J.Brooks
HB: T.McKenzie, O.Curran, J.Evans
C: J.Dillon, E.Lee, N.Marshall
HF: P.Baker, D.Barbary, D.Vick
F: L.Boyd, C.Kavanagh, N.Bourke
R: M.Wyss, F.Beasley, S.Uwland
Int: N.Castersen, T.Kenna, T.Glennen
Old Collegians Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.O'Flynn, J.Creed, T.Mahony
HB: H.Hall, N.Wallace, S.Walker
C: F.Williamson-Loft, J.Brooks, B.Brooks
HF: I.Williams, J.Cleaver, T.Lewis
F: J.Zippel, T.Kennedy, J.Cust
R: H.White, D.Gleeson, C.Barby
Int: J.Bateman, P.Lawler, J.Dunne, N.Forth
Russells Creek Seniors
B: N.Onthaisong, L.MacKley, Z.Welsford
HB: D.Burns, T.Wason, L.Edwards
C: P.Brady, P.Chatfield, M.Noonan
HF: T.Smith, C.Templeton, T.Boyle
F: J.Chatfield, B.Hewett, D.Herbertson
R: L.McLeod, T.Lovett, S.Brady
Int: K.Chatfield, R.Glover, J.Loader, S.Grinter
Allansford Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Lee, J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey
HB: B.Hunger, B.Edge, B.Lenehan
C: B.Williams, K.Jans, R.Swan
HF: C.McLean, C.Day, T.Mott
F: R.Hare, F.Gleeson, M.Gristede
R: Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts, Z.Mungean
Int: L.Read, K.Gristede, A.Gordon
Merrivale Seniors
B: E.Barker, W.Lenehan, S.Doukas
HB: S.Barnes, J.Gleeson, O.Doukas
C: C.Rix, A.Campbell, H.Owen
HF: M.Hausler, J.Brooks, J.Wilson
F: T.Porter, N.Krepp, D.Weir
R: J.Porter, S.Gleeson, M.Sandow
Int: Z.Neave, J.Neave, B.Bell, T.Stephens
Nirranda Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: B.Poole, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: B.Harkness, R.Nutting, J.Irving
C: D.Willsher, L.Irving, D.Philp
HF: J.Couch, M.Primmer, J.Lee
F: J.Primmer, M.Lloyd, D.Craven
R: J.Willsher, J.Walsh, J.Paulin
Int: H.Giblin, B.Kew, J.Stacey
South Rovers Seniors
B: T.Bishop, J.Morton, R.Hehir
HB: S.Wilde, J.Cashin, J.Harvey
C: A.Bosse, J.Higgins, J.Dalton
HF: P.Higgins, J.Bell, B.Fedley
F: B.Turland, C.Britten, T.Ryan
R: B.Bushell, J.Fedley, S.Williams
Int: D.Dews, K.Lenehan, J.Bacon
Panmure Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: D.Meade, M.Colbert, H.Turnham
HB: Z.Ledin, T.Sinnott, T.Gardiner
C: T.Wright, D.Moloney, Z.Reeves
HF: P.Ryan, C.Bant, B.Bant
F: J.Moloney, L.McLeod, L.Gavin
R: J.Dalton, L.Kew, B.Gedye
Int: D.Bourke, S.McKinnon, S.Mahony, N.Keane
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, T.Noonan, J.Turner
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, B.Barton, T.Lee
C: D.Paton, E.Dowd, T.Fitzgerald
HF: J.Keen, B.Baker, B.Thornton
F: N.Alexandrou, D.Threlfall, J.Dwyer
R: T.Duynhoven, T.Noonan, J.Garner
Int: J.Douglas, J.Hamilton, L.McKane, J.Woodall
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.