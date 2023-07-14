CREATIVE point guard Mia Mills is expected to suit up for Warrnambool Mermaids on Saturday night after overcoming a knee injury.
Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said Mills' return - she hasn't played since June 2 with bone bruising - was welcomed as they strive to push for top spot on the Big V division one ladder.
"She's been cleared by the physio to play around 15 minutes," he said.
"I think they want to see how she pulls up and it will be similar minutes the next week.
"She trained this week at full strength and did a shooting session with one of her teammates on Wednesday night at the 3x3 stadium."
Primmer said Mills' on-court leadership and "point guard mentality", despite being just 17, was invaluable.
"She runs our team. She's averaging six or seven points a game and people might look at the stats and think 'she's not contributing and it's crazy we have to do a lot of working when scouting you'," he said.
"But what she does to run our team, getting us in huddles and talking about what we do on offence and defence, she does all this at a very young age.
"I have no doubt she'll have something bigger and better down the track if that's what she wants."
The second-placed Mermaids, who will play in front of a reunion crowd at the Arc, have three regular season games remaining and are still a chance to finish first.
They host Chelsea - a side pushing for a playoffs berth - on Saturday night with Amy Wormald to return to the line-up.
Lara Clarke, 14, will go out of the 12-player rotation despite being "absolutely sensational".
"Chelsea are playing this like a final because if they get beaten they're probably out," Primmer said.
"If they win they are a realistic chance because the fifth team Altona have to go to Mildura to play and Western Port have to play (first-placed) Bellarine.
"It is really, really close. All we really have to worry about is us.
"We can still finish first and we can't lose second."
Meanwhile, the fifth-placed Seahawks will stake a claim for a playoff spot when they host Chelsea.
They need to win one of their final two games to make the finals.
They will be without coach Alex Gynes who has retired following a serious calf injury.
A meeting with a surgeon in Melbourne on Wednesday ruled out an Achilles rupture.
The Mermaids play at 5.30pm with the Seahawks to tip off at 7.30pm with both games at the Arc.
A reunion, organised by Stephen Vaughan and Katie O'Keefe, is open to anyone with a connection to the club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.