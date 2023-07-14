SKYE Billings' journey to 150 Hampden league games is a story of resilience.
Three knee reconstructions and a ruptured Achilles have interrupted her distinguished netball career at North Warrnambool Eagles.
Even now, ahead of her milestone clash against Cobden on Saturday, she is battling knee pain week in, week out.
Billings, 28, said a love for the sport and her teammates encouraged her to hit the court to give the Eagles a presence in the goal circle.
"Most people it only takes eight or nine years to make 150 games and it's taken me 13," she said.
"It is something I am very chuffed about because I didn't think my body would hold out."
Billings, who has started work as a teachers' aide at Nullawarre Primary School, made her open-grade debut when she was 14.
Her first major knee injury came a day before her 18th birthday and injuries plagued her for the next four years.
The former coach, who spent most of her career alongside twin sister Jordyn, still feels the impact now and uses pain management to play each week.
"I will be going in for an operation at the end of the year," Billings said.
"It is trying to make it through game by game and it's great we have the depth we do because Em Saffin can come on and fill that spot.
"My game isn't as quick as it used to be so I have to use my head more than anything. I have to use my smarts."
Eagles coach Maddison Vardy said Billings' mental fortitude was impressive while she was a "strong and smart" player.
"She is just a presence on court. When she gets on the court she just lifts every single player around her," she said.
"I'd rather have her on my team on one leg than not have her on my team at all."
The reason Billings commits is friendship at North and the wider netball community.
"Each week it's about getting around the girls, having them support me," she said.
"No matter where we are or what we're doing I know they are only a phone call away if I am struggling with something."
Vardy said Billings' milestone would be celebrated.
"It's a huge achievement for Skye and she really deserves it," she said.
"She's battled a lot of injuries over the years with three ACLs and she's still having knee trouble now so week in, week out the effort she puts on court is outstanding.
"She is a very tough player and it's an honour to play alongside her. Last night I played on her at training and I think sometimes I forget how good she really is."
Billings said the milestone coinciding with a game against Cobden was an added bonus.
"I have great relationships with all those Cobden girls and I am really happy it has landed on Cobden because I grew up playing alongside Sarah Moroney and Rem McCann (in representative games)," she said.
"We have done VNL together so it's very special to play my 150th against her. It's something I am really looking forward to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.