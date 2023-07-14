The Standard
Warrnambool to unveil Carlton VFL player Luke Parks in Hampden league

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 14 2023
Luke Parks spent two seasons in the AFL system at Carlton. Picture by Getty Images
A former AFL footballer will make his Hampden league debut for Warrnambool on Saturday.

