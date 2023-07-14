A former AFL footballer will make his Hampden league debut for Warrnambool on Saturday.
Luke Parks, who played eight games for Carlton across the 2021-22 seasons, will play against Camperdown at Reid Oval.
Parks, 22, is still immersed in the Carlton program as a key member of its VFL program. He's played 14 matches, averaging 11 disposals, this year.
But a bye paved the way for the defender to play for Warrnambool.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said a close connection with Parks helped get him to pick Warrnambool as his feeder club. "I was a big part of Luke's career at Carlton," he told The Standard.
"He was able to play eight games in the AFL and eight good games as well.
"We have a really close relationship and back in February, once he knew what he was doing with this season which was to focus on playing with Carlton in the VFL to try and get back into the AFL system, we agreed he'd use us as his feeder club.
"At the time we also signed up Alex Cincotta who two weeks later actually got drafted and has recently signed another deal."
O'Keefe said Parks would impart his experience on Warrnambool's back line as a "versatile lockdown defender".
"I am looking forward to another voice of how we want our defence to look like," he said.
"Openly speaking, a lot of the way I am teaching our defence is actually pulled straight from Carlton."
