JOINING his father and brothers as 100-game players at Camperdown is significant for Magpies joint captain Charlie Lucas.
The midfielder, 24, will notch the feat against Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday and sit alongside dad Murray and siblings Fraser and Eddie on the Hampden league club's honour wall.
Lucas, who is co-captain with Luke O'Neil, said his family was passionate about the Magpies.
"It's really good when you think about it - dad played 128 games and Eddie and Fraser are both over 100, so it's pretty special I think to have your father and your two brothers all play 100 games at the same club," he told The Standard.
"It's something to look back on."
Lucas said the three siblings "had similarities but all go about our footy our own way too".
"I'd say me and Eddie would be a little bit similar, just with the way we play, but Fraser is a bit more skilful," he said.
"He played more of a half-back role whereas me and Eddie might have played more midfield roles."
Captaining a club in the finals hunt is a thrill for Lucas, who works for his dad's building business.
"It's a little bit of a big deal I guess, being someone the boys want to run under," he said.
"You've got to lead from the front and some days it's tough to do that but it's pretty pleasing I was elected to do that for them."
Lucas, who kicked three goals in a match-winning display against North Warrnambool Eagles in round 12, has spent the entirety of his football career at Leura Oval.
He said the club "was a second family".
"Dad has always been around the footy club and Eddie and Fraser have always been there so you're always there on a Tuesday, there for Thursday night meals and there on a weekend watching," he said.
"Your mates are there as well and you love footy as a kid so you all go to the footy and want to play as much footy as you can."
Lucas credited former coach Phil Carse and current mentor Neville Swayn as catalysts for his improvement.
"Phil showed a bit of faith in me, I debuted under Phil and I was only 17," he said.
"He kept me in the side so to develop under him was good and Nev's been huge, he's been around for all of my games and he's somebody who is always good with feedback if you need it."
A career highlight to date was the 2018 grand final where Camperdown gave Koroit a run for its money but ultimately fell short.
"It was very exciting - you remember bits and pieces of it now," he said of being part of a senior grand final side.
"The buzz around the whole town was unreal. It was a pity we couldn't get away with a win but we went pretty close."
The Magpies are just two points outside fifth ahead of their round 13 clash against Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday.
"For me I am just trying to be consistent each week and play my role," he said.
"I think I have been pretty consistent so far. The last few weeks we've had a bit of downfall (as a team) but we're slowly getting there."
Lucas is one of three footballers celebrating milestones in the Blues-versus-Pies clash with Warrnambool's Jackson Bell (200 games) and Darcy Graham (150) to also be recognised for their on-field achievements.
