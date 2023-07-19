The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

EOI open for Moyne Shire's Koroit and Mortlake worker accommodation

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 20 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expressions of interest have opened for south-west businesses to register their interest in Moyne Shire's worker accommodation in Koroit and Mortlake. Picture by Anthony Brady
Expressions of interest have opened for south-west businesses to register their interest in Moyne Shire's worker accommodation in Koroit and Mortlake. Picture by Anthony Brady

Worker accommodation in the Moyne Shire is expected to be "booked solidly" until the end of year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.