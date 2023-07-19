Worker accommodation in the Moyne Shire is expected to be "booked solidly" until the end of year.
Expressions of interest have opened for south-west businesses to register their interest in Moyne Shire's worker accommodationm which is aiming to attract staff to the region amidst the housing and rental crisis.
The shortage of affordable accommodation and skilled workers prompted the council to find new ways to support businesses and industry.
Five cabins were installed at the council's Mortlake caravan park in late 2021, while another five were built in Koroit the following year.
A Moyne Shire spokesman said the council re-opened the expressions of interest process because of limited vacancies in Koroit.
"We anticipate (those vacancies) will be filled shortly," he said.
"This will mean all cabins are booked solidly until the end of the year.
"The cabins have been a great success and mean local businesses are able to attract staff and in turn continue to offer their services to the community, which is a positive outcome for the local economy."
The council spokesman said the accommodation had housed workers from various sectors including agriculture, earthworks and energy.
He said the council would welcome funding support for more cabins to be built.
"Our Koroit cabins were funded through a Victorian government grant," the spokesman said.
"We would welcome partnering with them again to establish more key worker cabins across the shire."
It's just one of the ways the Moyne Shire is working to attract more workers to the region.
The council's peak summer season Work and Play program offered Port Fairy-based tourism and hospitality businesses the use of Southcombe Lodge to accommodate workers.
Another arm of the program is the council and Commerce Moyne collaboration Make it Work, which is targeted towards the nomadic "van life" workforce.
It offers "competitive rates" at the council's six caravan parks "to give people a place to park their home on wheels while working".
Expressions of interest for the Koroit and Mortlake accommodation closes on July 31.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
