WRAPPING three special moments into one memorable day takes careful planning.
It paid off for Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association president Gavin Sell who married his long-time partner Dion Moloney, officiated his 600th game and celebrated his 40th birthday party all on the one day.
Gavin and Dion, 39, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens on Saturday morning.
Gavin then scooted to Friendly Societies' Park to umpire the South Warrnambool versus Warrnambool senior match before the newlyweds surprised their guests with a function at City Memorial Bowls Club that night.
"I had enough time to do some photos, go home, get changed and go up to the Friendlies," he said of the whirlwind day.
"I changed from one suit into umpire clothes and away we go and then virtually the reverse at the end of the day, go home get out of umpire clothes, have another shower to try and warm up and go from there."
It was a memorable day for the couple who has been together for 17 years.
"It just seemed like it was going to be an easy way to do it, seeing as I was having my 40th that night and we were having all of our friends there so it was easier to do it all in one day," Gavin said.
"I knew last year at the end of the season how many games I was on and made sure it on fell on the same weekend, so there's been a couple of weeks where I've done a couple of games to make sure I got the milestone all lined up.
"We did speeches and announced it (the marriage) there."
Gavin said football was not on Dion's radar.
"He wasn't even there on Saturday (for my 600th)," he laughed.
"He is very patient with my umpiring and having the president role because it does take up a lot of time."
Honeymoon plans are in the works with the pair eager to "travel a little bit next year".
"We want to do a bigger trip and it will probably be in footy season next year," Gavin said.
"I will probably miss a fair chunk next year which is fine."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.