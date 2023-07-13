A South Warrnambool footballer's hard work has been rewarded with a re-call to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls' side.
Olivia Wolter, who played her last of two Rebels appearances this season in May, comes back into the side for its Coates Talent League clash with the Northern Knights on Saturday.
Rebels coach Sally Riley said her side "was looking forward to the challenge" of the Knights after a strong win against Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.
She said Wolter, had earned her spot in the line-up after responding to feedback.
"For her (Wolter) it's adjusting to that next level of competition," Riley said.
"She's played a couple of games early on in the year and was given some feedback to go back and work on at local level.
"So she's been putting in the work to improve. She trained really well the last two weeks so we've given her another opportunity and hopefully she takes it with two hands and can bring that finish and that creative flair in the forward line for us."
Wolter, who was emergency for the Rebels against the Bushrangers, will fill a small-forward role for the side.
"Expecting high pressure, ideally we get on the scoreboard with her but it's her skill, she's got some of the best skills in the league," Riley said.
"It's just a matter of we want her to win more of the ball. So that's what she's been working on at club level. The ball in her hands inside 50, we're encouraging her to have a shot because she's got such good kicking skills."
Warrnambool ruck Alysha Ralston and Roosters under 16 star Maggie Johnstone have been rested for the clash.
"(We're) purely resting those girls," Riley said.
"Alysha hasn't missed a game yet, so we're just giving some younger rucks a go.
"And same with Maggie, we're giving another under 16 girl an opportunity to debut and Maggie's been nothing short of outstanding. Her versatility, we need someone who's solid behind the ball we can put Maggie there, if we need someone to mark and give us scoring opportunities ahead of the ball we can put her in there.
"We've been really impressed with her and no doubt she'll play again before the end of the year but just giving some other girls a go and giving Maggie a bit of a rest from the travel as well. Same with Alysha."
AFLW draft prospect Jess Rentsch (Penshurst) was also named in the side.
Meanwhile, the Rebels boys' side doesn't play again until July 30, when it takes on Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval.
