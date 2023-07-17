The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Warrnambool West Primary School nature play space plants, trees allegedly stolen

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool West Primary School principal Clare Monk said the theft of the plants felt like a violation of the community spirit. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool West Primary School principal Clare Monk said the theft of the plants felt like a violation of the community spirit. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool West Primary School students are "shocked" shrubbery was taken from their playground just weeks after it was planted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.