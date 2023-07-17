Warrnambool West Primary School students are "shocked" shrubbery was taken from their playground just weeks after it was planted.
The locally-sourced plants and trees, worth about $1000, formed part of the school's new nature play space.
Principal Clare Monk said students noticed the plants, carefully selected for their sensory elements, were missing on Wednesday, July 12.
"The shock on their faces - they just can't believe someone would come in and do that to their playground," Ms Monk said.
"It's not about the money, it's about the detrimental impact to the community, you feel violated.
"Here I thought there could be damage or graffiti but I never thought they'd take the plants."
Ms Monk said the playground was not damaged.
She said it took the school four years to raise $170,000 for the custom-designed playground project which was officially opened on June 21.
"It's just so disappointing someone has come in overnight and deliberately stolen plants for their own benefit," Ms Monk said.
Pearson's Nursery and Worn Gundidj have offered to replace the plants.
Warrnambool police First Constable Katelyn Davey said the citrus plants, a standard acacia tree and other shrubs were believed to be taken between 4.30 and 5.30am on July 12.
"Someone with a shovel removed freshly planted trees and plants and things," First Constable Davey said.
"They haven't had bags or boxes, they've been carrying the plants with the roots hanging down and placed them in a vehicle.
"At this stage only one person can be seen in the footage.
"The funding they've (the school) got to do that is all donations, so it's pretty awful."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333.
