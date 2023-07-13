More than 80 retirees and about 50 businesses have registered for a council-driven campaign to fill staff shortages.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said the Un-retire The 'Bool campaign - launched in March and nearing its sixth month - had proven a success.
"This led to six retirees starting casual employment in Warrnambool," she said.
"Launching the program in March as a pilot program worked well, because now coming into the busy summer period, businesses and retirees have a good understanding of the program, and we expect it to lead to more positions being filled."
The initiative operates by building a pool of registered retirees who are ready and willing to work and who have identified their skill set, availability and industry interest.
Businesses which require staff register for the program and are put in contact with suitable candidates, when and if available.
Councillor Arnott said registrations would re-open in August for businesses and retirees in September, allowing time for the necessary recruitment process in preparation for the peak period.
She said so far the feedback had been positive, with 98 per cent of retirees who registered in the first round opting to remain on the list.
"The main business types to register were retail, hospitality, service industries, accommodation providers and some trade-related businesses," Cr Arnott said.
"For businesses, it's an extra set of hands to help them through a busy period, with older workers well-known for their reliability.
"For retirees, it's a flexible way to re-enter the workforce, stay involved in the community and make use of their skills and experience."
Councillor Arnott said it was a win-win situation for both parties, as well as the wider community.
"If you are a business looking for casual staff over summer, you have nothing to lose by getting involved in Un-retire The 'Bool," she said.
"All registered businesses are provided with a report on what type of work and hours retirees are looking for and contact details to follow up. The program is free and open to all Warrnambool-based businesses.
"All retirees, regardless of whether they are from within our municipal boundary or not, are eligible to register."
A 2022 study by National Seniors Australia revealed more than 15 per cent of respondents had re-entered the workforce after retirement.
Motivating factors included financial, activity and interest, contribution and meaning, connection and community and responding to a call for assistance.

