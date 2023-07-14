A talented group of cricketers has been picked to take part in this year's Warrnambool and District junior boys' academy development squad.
The squad consists of 35 players aged between 11 and 13 - representing most division one clubs - and will undertake specialised cricket coaching, beginning July 30 at the Mortlake Indoor Cricket Centre.
The program, in its 13th season, will run every Sunday until September 24 and alternate between Mortlake and Warrnambool indoor cricket centres.
"Most of the players were identified, they either played country week last year or did well last year during the season," WDCA chairman Gordon McLeod said.
"Because of that they've been identified as players with talent who can be coached over this eight-week period with the aim of improving their skills in all aspects of cricket,"
Level two coach Jason Mungean will coordinate the program.
"Jason's a quality level two coach and there'll be other accredited coaches working with him as well," McLeod said.
A girl's program will also take place with details to be released later.
WDCA junior boys' academy development squad: Hunter Chatfield, Henry Dart, Jack Skilbeck, Chayce Grinter (Nestles), Harry Brooks (Northern Raiders), Tim Boyd, Eli Dodson, Lennox Neave, Harry Membrey, Billy Hooper( Allansford-Panmure), Lenny Ryan, Finn Byrne (Russells Creek), Lucas Harper, Blake Robertson, Billy Wagg, Ryan Wilkie, Lenny Grahek (Port Fairy), Lachlan Walters (Nth W'bool Eels), Noah Burgess, Jagger Lynch, Alfie Mahoney Gilchrist, Ollie Marris, Stuart Thring (Merrivale), Clem Walsh, Michael Benallack (Mortlake), Blair Roberts, Alexandro Clingin, Kaelen Perera, Tom Materia, Kelly Carmen, Henry Ezzy (Brierly Christ-Church) Ethan Alexander, Paddy Bellman, Linkin Porter (Dennington), Oliver Miller (West Warrnambool).
