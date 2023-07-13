A footballer fresh from a national competition will make his Hampden league senior debut on Saturday.
North Warrnambool Eagles have selected Vic Country under 16 representative Charlie McKinnon for their top-five clash against Cobden.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said McKinnon had a bright future on the football field.
"His family has got a pretty good tradition with North Warrnambool," he said.
"He's been playing Vic Country and played down back for much of the carnival and then was forward the last game against Western Australia and kicked four.
"His debut is not only good for Charlie but it's good for other young plays at North Warrnambool who would've played with Charlie, been around his age and it gives them hope and drive."
McKinnon will join Luke Wines, who is home from Darwin, Harry Keast (GWV Rebels) and Felix Jones (unavailable) in the Eagles' side.
Dowie said Wines would play this week and then the last three home-and-away games.
Key forward Nick Rodda (concussion/unavailable) will leave a hole in attack with teenagers Fletcher Timms, Zac Everall and Liam Anders, who made his debut last weekend, will return to the under 18.5 competition.
Cobden has bolstered its side too, bringing in GWV Rebels-listed small forward Rhys Unwin and experienced midfielder-forward Dan Watson, who made his return from a hamstring injury via the reserves in round 12.
Teenagers Henry Robertson and Tom Roberts make way for the Bombers.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey said Unwin and Watson were welcome additions.
"Rhys' last game when he played against South Warrnambool was our best player and he showed his class," he said.
"I think he got comfortable playing at senior level and Dan is another leader on the ground and he's very skilful.
"He was in some good form before he hurt his hamstring too."
Camperdown has made two changes for its away clash with Warrnambool, recalling Devon Coates and Hugh Gordon for Sid Bradshaw (overseas) and Jonty Lafferty (knee).
"Devon spent a couple of weeks overseas and has been back three weeks and his form's been solid in the twos," Magpies coach Neville Swayn said.
"He's a good replacement for Sid. He'll be in our back line rotation."
Warrnambool welcomes back talented teenagers Reggie Mast, who is available due to GWV Rebels' bye, and Finn Radley along with experienced defender Jordan Foott.
Sam Morgan, Matt Holt and Jed Turland will miss for the Blues.
Koroit has made three changes for its top-two clash with South Warrnambool.
Alex Pulling (quad) and James Gow (ankle) are expected to miss a number of weeks with injury while Talor Byrne has returned to the under 16s.
Connor Byrne (GWV Rebels) and Tom Couch (injury) add to the Saints' forward line while teenage key forward Mitch Lloyd returns for just his third senior appearance of the season.
Warrnambool v Camperdown
Warrnambool
B: J.Foott, E.Boyd, L.Bidmade
HB: F.Radley, O.Opperman, N.Hooker
C: W.Lord, D.Graham, R.Warfe
HF: J.Wells, S.Cowling, C.Moncrieff
F: H.Ryan, M.Bidmade, J.Turland
R: R.Mast, J.Bell, R.Jansen van beek
Int: Z.Dwyer, D.McCorkell, C.Hoffmann, H.Morgan
Camperdown
B: A.Gordon, B.Richardson, A.McBean
HB: R.Arnold, C.Spence, B.Draffin
C: J.Dundon, C.Lucas, H.Sumner
HF: L.Kavenagh, D.Absalom, H. Gordon
F: J.Place, S.Gordon, H.Sinnott
R: T.Kent, Z.Sinnott, W.Rowbottom
Int: S.Morgan, N.Jones, M.Sinnott, D. Coates
South Warrnambool v Koroit
South Warrnambool
B: D.Nicholson, S.Thompson, X.Farley
HB: I.Thomas, H.Lee, T.Williamson
C: J.Mugavin, M.McCluggage, J.Henderson
HF: S.Kelly, S.Beks, N.Thompson
F: P.Anderson, L.Youl, J.Dye
R: C.Gallichan, M.Irving, O.Bridgewater
Int: P.Doukas, B.Beks, W.White, J.Saunders
Koroit
B: T.Martin, F.Robb, W.Petersen
HB: J.Block, D.Mooney, T.Baulch
C: L.Hoy, M.Petersen, J.Lloyd
HF: C.Nagorcka, M.Bradley, P.O'Sullivan
F: J.Neave, D.McCutcheon, W.Couch
R: T.Couch, C.Byrne, J.McCosh
Int: J.McInerney, J.Whitehead, M.Lloyd, T.McKenry
Emg: T.Byrne
Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles
Cobden
B: Z.Green, S.Thow, N.Mounsey
HB: J.Hammond, C.Koroneos, J.Hutt
C: T.Anderson, G.Rooke, L.Loubey
HF: J.Fowler, R.Unwin, B.Berry
F: J.Williamson, M.Koroneos, B.Mahoney
R: M.Marriott, P.Smith, P.Pekin
Int: A.Rosolin, L.Robertson, M.Reed, D.Watson
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: L.Kenna, R.Scoble, F.Timms
HB: J.Johnstone, J.Lewis, B.Jenkinson
C: M.Wines, C.Grundy, D.Bermingham
HF: L.Wines, T.Batten, J.Grundy
F: J.Greene, J.O'Brien, N.Rodda
R: J.Bermingham, J.BERMINGHAM, Z.Timms
Int: B.Mugavin, Z.Everall, H.Keast, A.Noske
Port Fairy v Hamilton Kangaroos
Port Fairy
B: G.Macdonald, I.Martin, A.Mcmeel
HB: J.hopper, C.Harwood, M.Sully
C: S.Lucardie, K.Mercovich, M.Ryan
HF: O.Pollock, L.King, G.Swarbrick
F: W.Goudie, J.Rowan, J.Forrest
R: L.Gunning, T.Macilwain, T.Opperman
Int: Z.McKenna, S.Robinson, O.Myers, J.Bartlett
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: W.Povey, M.McMeel, J.Jennings
HB: C.Pither, T.Morris, B.Hicks
C: A.Kissel, E.Knight, R.Sigley
HF: C.Alexander, J.Hickey, Z.Burgess
F: H.Cook, D.Russell, L.Uebergang
R: B.Thomas, C.Whyte, N.Herrmann
Int: L.Urquhart, J.Pike, D.White
Portland v Terang Mortlake
Portland
B: H.Kerr, K.Edwards, J.Wilson
HB: J.Edwards, P.Procter, D.Bell
C: N.Nicholls, L.leonard, D.Denboer
HF: T.Burns, B.Schwarz, S.Hampshire
F: J.Dunlop, K.Richardson, W.Hunter
R: T.Sharp, B.Malcolm, M.England
Int: D.Campbell, L.Goldby, S.Peck, B.Field
Terang Mortlake
B: G.Bourke, J.Harris, N.Roberts
HB: L.Taylor, S.Mclean, J.Arundell
C: D.Kenna, I.Kenna, R.Buck
HF: J.Lehmann, S.Crawley, T.Justin
F: W.Kain, B.Reid, H.Roberts
R: M.Arundell, R.Hutchins, H.Porter
Int: L.McConnell, D.Hobbs, M.Baxter, T.Harris
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
