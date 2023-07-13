A new community indoor playground complete with slides, climbing equipment, ball pits, inflatables and trampolines will be incorporated into Mpower's new Warrnambool headquarters, it has been revealed.
Plans for the site on the corner of Wangoom Road will go to the city council within weeks but chief executive officer Kevin Mills wants the community to have a say in exactly what things to include in the new complex.
And the sooner it can open to the public the better, Mr Mills said.
"It will provide a state-of-the-art indoor education and play spaces for children all year round," he said.
It will bring its Koroit Street operations and Glasshouse Plaza staff back under the one roof. A new community hub will house the headquarters and its services but will also include spaces for the general public including a commercial cafe.
"We've actually been looking at an indoor play space as part of what we are trying to do on that site out at North Edge as a community hub," Mr Mills said.
"You think about those play centres that have two-storey type climbing equipment, slides and ball pits and jumping things. All those types of things we are looking at."
But exactly what goes in that play space would be decided after extensive consultation and public feedback, Mr Mills said.
"What do kids love to use? What will they engage with? What will be accessible for children of all abilities because obviously we have that aspect to what we do?
"It will be a great space for all children in there."
Mr Mills said Mpower was looking to create something that brought the community into the centre. "It might be run commercially for 80 per cent of the time and 20 per cent of the time we are using it for our own purposes," he said.
That might mean, for example, the play centre was unavailable between certain hours on two or three days a week.
But on weekends, it might be available to book for parties just like any other indoor play space because there are initial plans to include two party rooms.
While the complex would cater for a diverse range of people across the region, Mr Mills said it would also be used for therapy sessions, playgroups and by the neighbouring North Edge Child Care Centre for its kindergarten programs.
Consultation with clientele and the broader community would be around what type of equipment to include, zones, age range and special features. "As a result of the feedback we will then create the layout of the play centre and its designs," Mr Mills said.
While there is no firm date for the centre to open, he said Mpower was two years into a five-year lease at the Glasshouse Plaza and the aim was to be in the new centre when the five years was up. "...but the sooner the better for us," Mr Mills said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
