Mpower to open new indoor play centre for Warrnambool community

By Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 14 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:30am
Daisy Reason, 3, will have an even better indoor playground to explore when Mpower opens their new facility. Picture by Anthony Brady
Daisy Reason, 3, will have an even better indoor playground to explore when Mpower opens their new facility. Picture by Anthony Brady

A new community indoor playground complete with slides, climbing equipment, ball pits, inflatables and trampolines will be incorporated into Mpower's new Warrnambool headquarters, it has been revealed.

