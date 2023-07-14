The Standard
Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel on the market

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
July 14 2023 - 2:00pm
The Victoria Hotel in Port Fairy is being sold via expressions of interest. There are a number of options the new owner will have for its future.
Eight inquiries from people interested in buying Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel have been received a day after it was listed.

