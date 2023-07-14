Eight inquiries from people interested in buying Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel have been received a day after it was listed.
Robertson Port Fairy agent Di MacKirdy said three inquiries were received prior to the property being listed, while five were received on Wednesday, when it was first advertised online.
"We've had inquiries from as far as Queensland," Ms MacKirdy said.
"We're very pleased with the level of interest."
Ms MacKirdy said expressions of interest were being accepted until August 21 for the freehold of the Bank Street property.
She said it was being sold with vacant possession, which meant there were a number of options open to the new owner.
The 1535-square-metre property comes with an extensive list of plant and equipment.
There is also a four-bedroom residence with two bathrooms.
Ms MacKirdy said the new owner could also consider using concept plans that were drawn up for a residential apartment complex at the corner site.
The hotel includes the main bar with an adjoining games room, a bistro and restaurant, a children's playroom, beer garden and conference space.
The Victoria Hotel closed its doors in December last year.
It was last on the market in 2013.
The hotel was previously sold at auction for $1.6 million in 2008.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
