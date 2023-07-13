More kinder and childcare places have been created in the city's north which will help to ease the crisis in Warrnambool with plans also in the pipeline for expansion.
Chief executive officer Kevin Mills said Mpower, who purchased North Edge Child Care Facility earlier this year, had been able to recruit additional staff to offer more places.
But he said it was now working on a business plan to extend the current childcare and kinder facility to cater for even more places.
Mr Mills said there were about 200 people on the childcare waiting list for its 103-place facility - although many of those would also be on waiting lists at multiple places.
Because of new hires, he said it was opening up some additional two-year-old childcare spaces but if it had more staff it could offer even more
"I'm sure that's going to be well received. If only it was a lot more," he said. "At the moment we have additional capacity to open up about 15 childcare spaces in the current facility. The reason it hasn't is because of staffing."
However, he said Mpower's numbers had increased by about 15 already since April. "We do have a waiting list and we have been able to offer some places to families," he said. "And that's excellent because people have been waiting a long time."
The centre will also offer four times as many kinder places from next year - jumping from 11 to 44. Since taking over the centre in April, Mr Mills said it had increased staff numbers from two bachelor-qualified kinder educators to five.
"We're going to be increasing our four-year-old kindergarten program to have 44 places next year," Mr Mills said. "It's an integrated kindergarten service so it then caters for before and after kindergarten as well.
"So it's the long day care integrated with the specialised kinder programs. We're really excited to improve on what happens out there." The kinder has also started to incorporate excursions.
