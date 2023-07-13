The Standard
Kinder, child-care expansion for Warrnambool's North Edge facility

Updated July 14 2023 - 9:48am, first published July 13 2023 - 11:31am
Mpower board president Rhys Boyle, Mpower chief operating officer Trudy Marr, North Edge Child Care Centre's Diane Speed and CEO Kevin Mills.
More kinder and childcare places have been created in the city's north which will help to ease the crisis in Warrnambool with plans also in the pipeline for expansion.

