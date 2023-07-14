The Standard
Warrnambool College music teacher Gary Hommelhoff dies

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
Updated July 14 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Port Fairy's Gary Hansen Hommelhoff died peacefully at home on July 9, aged 85. Picture supplied
Port Fairy's Gary Hansen Hommelhoff died peacefully at home on July 9, aged 85. Picture supplied

"What a life!" is how Gary Hommelhoff's family described his journey.

