"What a life!" is how Gary Hommelhoff's family described his journey.
The 85-year-old, who died peacefully at his Port Fairy home on July 9 surrounded by loved ones, was a long-time music teacher and musician.
He was husband to Rosalyn, father to Lynn, Gaye and Elise and father-in-law to Neil, grandfather to Ashley (deceased), Amberley, Bevan and partner Cloe, Cassandra and partner Nathan, Ebony, Ethan and Declan, and great-grandfather to Alice, Oliver and Owen.
Born in Birchip in 1938 he was the eldest son of Philip and Esther Hommelhoff, and brother to Ian, Roma, Faye (all deceased), Bruce and Wayne.
His family said there were many stories to be told of his hard but young and joyful early life."
(These included) the rare bathing experiences where he missed social occasions due to the utter pleasure of having a bath at aunty Hilda's," the family said.
"(Also) the swimming and diving and losing his trunks.
"(And) his sisters practising their kissing skills on him before their dates."
His days were filled working in a butcher shop, playing football or riding his bicycle.
Gary moved to Port Fairy following the death of his father.
He was a self-taught sign-writer and followed in his father's footsteps with a love for music.
Gary played the trumpet, cornet, drums, clarinet, saxophone and flute.
He was part of the Port Fairy Citizens Band, alongside daughters Lynn and Elise, and the Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra.
Gary taught music at a Portland school before a two-decades long career at Warrnambool High School and then Warrnambool College.
"He used to say it was more than just music, the commitment to practice, the dedication to the group, the awareness of no matter what your skill level, you were a valid part of the team and needed to support and respect each other," the family said.
One of his students was now Warrnambool College principal David Clift.
"The concert band program provided me with my tribe, my sense of belonging and my place of comfort over the five years I was in it," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
