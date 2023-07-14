Margot Johnson may have spent more than 40 years volunteering with the Warrnambool Theatre Company but she has never sought the limelight.
While she is happy to be out of the spotlight, Mrs Johnson, 88, is one of many working behind-the-scenes to make sure the show goes on.
"I've been there a long time but I've never been on stage," she said.
Mrs Johnson first got involved with the theatre company in 1979 when her young son was in the production of The King and I.
She laughs when she thinks back to that time and how much she has learnt since then.
"My son was quite fair and they asked me if I wouldn't mind if his hair was dyed," she said.
"I went along to the hairdressers and got his hair dyed properly black but that wasn't what it was meant to be."
Mr Johnson didn't realise that there was hair spray to make his look temporarily darker. "I didn't realise they had all these things. That was my first introduction to theatre," she said.
While her role at the theatre company has never been centre stage, there is not much she hasn't done over the years including stepping in to do make-up, costumes and later producing plays.
"Because of my mobility now, my walking is not good, I can really only do things like front of house and security," Mrs Johnson said.
"I just love being a part of it. It's only for three months of the year. When it finishes you feel really flat for a day of two and then you pick up and get on with it."
But being involved, she said, keeps her mind stimulated. "It's a tremendous experience. It's the friendships," she said.
"There's so much talent and so many volunteers in this town. This town is incredible."
Wizard of Oz has a cast of 50, and orchestra of 23 and at least 50 people behind the scenes. "Every little job, doesn't matter what it is, has to be there for the show to go on," she said.
And this week alone it has meant Mrs Johnson has stayed back at the theatre until 11pm some nights. "I just love being there," she said.
Mrs Johnson said her "greatest joy" had been the 2019 production of Les Miserable when Holiday Actors and Warrnambool Theatre Company joined forces for the first time.
But the theatre is not the only place she volunteers her time. She has been devoted many hours to the hospital since 1984 and is also on the committee for the View Club.
I've been there a long time but I've never been on stage.- Margot Johnson
"We support seven children - three in primary school, two in secondary school and a couple at university. We pay for their uniforms, books and any school excursions," she said.
It was an ad on TV about a child sitting on a wall because she didn't have enough money to go on a school excursion that inspired her to get involved.
"That took me back to my childhood. I was brought up in England and I went to boarding school. There was never any money. Kids would go on excursions and I used to be the only one in boarding school who didn't go," she said.
Mrs Johnson was about five when she was sent off to boarding school during World War II and stayed there until she was 17.
Her father was in the air force and, because all the men were away at the front, women including her mother had to work full-time in the factories in Bristol.
One of them made planes which made them a target for enemy aircraft. "Bristol was very badly bombed. It was either boarding school or be evacuated onto a farm," she said. Mrs Johnson came to Australia as a '10 Pound Pom' when she was 27.
When she came to Warrnambool to play tennis she met her husband - a city engineer who was credited for his work in creating Lake Pertobe.
"I just love getting out," Mrs Johnson said. And over the next week she will be off to see the wizard on stage at the Lighthouse Theatre doing what she can to make sure the show is a hit.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
