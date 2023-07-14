"I'd worked around service stations and I was office manager at Pontings," Mr McNeil said. "Nev was working in the office at BP and one of the bosses said 'do you realise one of the BP service stations in Warrnambool is coming up for lease?' Nev said 'I'm a bit keen to come back. You've got the clerical experience and I've got the hands-on experience' so that's how we started."

