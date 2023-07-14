Noel McNeil can't believe it's 50 years since he and his late twin brother Neville opened the doors to McNeil Bros service station.
It was the beginning of one of the city's longest serving family businesses with second and third generation members continuing on the proud tradition today.
Owner Noel McNeil said they opened the doors on July 1, 1973 after Neville, who was living in Melbourne and worked for oil companies, was told of an upcoming opportunity.
"I'd worked around service stations and I was office manager at Pontings," Mr McNeil said. "Nev was working in the office at BP and one of the bosses said 'do you realise one of the BP service stations in Warrnambool is coming up for lease?' Nev said 'I'm a bit keen to come back. You've got the clerical experience and I've got the hands-on experience' so that's how we started."
Together with mechanic Gerald Bourke they opened, operating seven days-a-week back when there was a service station on almost every city corner.
Mr McNeil said a promotional jingle, written by local musicians John Maher and Dick Barnes, became its catch cry and mantra with old-fashioned customer service at the heart of everything they did. The jingle played on radio was:
"McNeil Bros have a five-point plan and it's just for you. We'll check your oil, water, tyres and battery, clean your windscreen too. BP Raglan service station the best here in the town. For service that you'll appreciate just mosey on down."
Neville later opened Garden Tyrepower in Fairy Street which he ran for two decades, returning to help with McNeil Bros Tyres after he retired. Their older brother Frank also worked there over the years.
For much of McNeil's Bros time in business Noel and Helen McNeil's sons have been heavily involved, with John and Sam running it, while Matt, a qualified plumber, worked a couple of weekly shifts, before his sudden death in 2013.
"All the boys John, Sam and Matt have worked with us and have been a great backstop," Mr McNeil said. "It's the next generation of McNeil brothers."
Even the third generation have continued on the tradition with John's sons Will, 20, and Jack, 16, following in the footsteps of Noel's grandson James Kol, 25, who worked there as a casual and now manages its social media.
Mr McNeil said the biggest industry change was the move to self-service fuel and while introduced more than 20 years ago, McNeil Bros continued providing driveway service until about 18 months ago.
"All service stations did it," he said. "You had to serve everybody. Later on we were the only ones in Warrnambool doing it. People would say 'what are you doing here?'"
He said cars and modern technology were another change with the earlier models more "straightforward vehicles to look after".
Mr McNeil said the business had adapted and changed over the years and it had built up its tyre and mechanical offerings. "We used to hire trailers and gas bottles, a lot of things have come and gone over the years but our main things have been fuel and repairs."
The business continues to sponsor various groups while also taking pride in employing hundreds of junior and senior staff who have "kept the place running" over its 50 years.
"We've been well supported," he said. "The Warrnambool and district people who have supported us over the years have been amazing.
"When the 50 years were up last Saturday morning I had to go across just to be there when Sam opened. We sat there and talked. It doesn't seem that long."
