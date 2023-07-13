Nathan Buckley won't put his hat in the ring for future coaching gigs, content with a balanced lifestyle as a father and media commentator.
Buckley will headline a show in Warrnambool on June 25, with football fans to hear firsthand from the former Collingwood captain and coach.
With another senior coaching role opening up this week, following the sacking of Gold Coast Suns' Stuart Dew, Buckley maintained elite level coaching was not in his future no matter the club or vacancy up for grabs.
"It's really about where I'm at in my life," Buckley told The Standard. "I've got a great balance and priorities as a father and the extra time I've been able to spend with my sons (Jett, 16 and Ayce, 14) has been awesome. I'm not going to be giving that up in the short-term."
Buckley, 50, said his media roles at Fox Footy and SEN gave him an ideal vehicle to stay involved and hoped his commentary provided a perspective focused more on "the human element" of the game.
"I think we can see our players and coaches as robots a little bit and we judge them quite harshly but it's a pretty tough game," he said. "I hope I'm able to be a little more circumspect and see the bigger picture."
Buckley said coaching and playing in the AFL was "all encompassing" but understood the cutthroat nature of the league.
"At the elite level it's all about winning," he said. "Ultimately you've got to be bloody good to earn a senior coaching position.
"Stuart Dew was touted as one of the best young coaches in the competition. He's had enough time and he gave it everything he had. There will be some elements of that challenge that he wasn't in control of or worked against him.
"I think it just reminds you how cutthroat the elite level of any endeavour is and that people are always looking for better. A win-loss will tell the tale regardless of how good you're doing in other areas, you've got to win games of footy."
Collingwood is a fairly vast church and there is a lot of supporters anywhere I go.- Nathan Buckley
The seven-time All Australian has strong ties to Warrnambool through his late grandparents, Basil and Zita McInerney. Buckley previously lived in the seaside city for six months as a young child.
"My grandmother used to live on Walter Crescent and my mum (Karen) was raised in Warrnambool," he said. "She was one of six. I used to ride my trike down Walter Crescent hill."
A young Buckley recalls time spent at the foreshore park when he visited for holidays, while he has aimed to instil a similar childhood experience for his own sons.
"I took my boys to Warrnambool six months ago, over Christmas," he said. "We spent a weekend there and loved it. We went along the Great Ocean Road, the Twelve Apostles, went through Peterborough and ended up in Warrnambool and spent a couple nights at my nan's house. It's still in the family. It was awesome to take the next generation there as well."
Working alongside the likes of former Warrnambool talent Jonathan Brown at Fox Footy is another valued connection to Buckley.
"I love working with him, he's a great person and a good country lad," Buckley said of Brown.
He said he and his colleagues had to give Brown "a bit of a ribbing" after he coached Hampden league's interleague team in a loss to Ballarat earlier this month.
"His (Brown's) foray into coaching, maybe he realised it's not quite as easy as it looks from the outside," Buckley said with a laugh.
Buckley was the first pick in this year's Carlton Draft, where former players line up for community football clubs in an one-off appearance. The former midfielder went on to play a game for Nilma Darnum Bombers in the Ellenbank District Football League. He said his lifelong ties to football and the fact he moved around a lot as a child gave him an appreciation of regional and country areas.
The former Brownlow medallist previously coached Vic Country's 2009 under 16 championship to a title. In the side was the likes of current AFL players of Taylor Adams, Adam Treloar, Devon Smith and Dylan Shiel, while local names included Camperdown's Sam Gordon and former South Warrnambool player Wilbur Pomorin.
"I loved that program," he said. "I worked out really early, I just think the country boys have a little bit more life experience and had to get their hands dirty when they were younger."
Buckley noted the resilience of current south-west AFL players on the big stage, including Warrnambool's Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Cobden pair Sam Walsh and Zach Merrett.
"Jamarra's had to grow great resilience in the last couple years to build and develop with the expectations that were on him as the number one pick," Buckley said. "Sam Walsh is one of the hardest workers in the game and Zach Merrett plays his 200th this week and I think his progress in the last couple years has been profound."
The current form of Collingwood - which sits top of the ladder ahead of round 18 - is gratifying for Buckley, who led many of the current players during his 2014 to 2021 coaching stint.
"They're playing such impressive footy," he said. "And a lot of the guys that are getting it done have been there for a while, and were a part of really strong squad that had a couple good years and ultimately fell short of the '18 flag. It would be great to see them go all the way."
Buckley hopes to see Collingwood and football supporters alike in person at the show later this month.
"I feel like everywhere I go there is connections," he said. "Collingwood is a fairly vast church and there is a lot of supporters anywhere I go. It's great to rub shoulders and celebrate the current team's successes and reminisce on days gone by.
"Everyone's got a life story... I think when you actually spend time with someone to hear their story, it's often very different to what you think it might be. Maybe there is a little bit of that in this show as well."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
