The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New mental health clinic in Kepler Street, Warrnambool inundated with referrals

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fabian Storer has opened a new mental health clinic on Kepler Street, Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Fabian Storer has opened a new mental health clinic on Kepler Street, Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A new mental health clinic in Warrnambool has been inundated with referrals in what its owner says is a clear sign there's a strong need for therapeutic services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.