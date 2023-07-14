A new mental health clinic in Warrnambool has been inundated with referrals in what its owner says is a clear sign there's a strong need for therapeutic services.
Fabian Storer said his clients had come from all walks of life since opening his psychotherapy and counselling clinic at 145 Kepler Street in September.
"I've definitely found there's a need for it," he said.
"I was surprised by the amount of referrals I was getting, not being in this business for very long, and still seeing a lot of clients.
"I setup because I knew there was that real need for it at the moment.
"There's a lack of services in regional areas which are struggling to keep up with demand."
Mr Storer said his previous background in working in schools had revealed to him that gap.
"Before I was a psychotherapist, I was working in schools and worked with a lot of younger people with various learning difficulties and mental health issues, so I've been aware of it for a long time," he said.
"But you only really need to talk to people to realise there's a lot going on with people particularly after COVID. That includes a lot of financial stress, job insecurity and anxiety about the state of the world in general - it's in the air."
But Mr Storer said clients came for a range of reasons, and the clinic treated a variety of issues.
"We work with all sorts of mental health issues from anxiety to depression and trauma," he said.
"In regards to the spread of my clients, I'm seeing all sorts of ages and men and women - mostly men actually - all across the lifespan and it's been interesting to see that organically grow.
"(Therapy) is definitely more accepted and I'm seeing people who you wouldn't typically see in the therapy room 10 years ago.
"That proves it can be just a normal part of maintaining your general well-being just like exercising and going to the gym, that it's not so different and in fact encouraged is good to see."
Mr Storer said managing stress was his overwhelming recommendation to the community when it came to looking after mental health.
"COVID had a major affect on numbers and it's probably been overlooked in regional areas because lockdowns were mostly in the cities," he said.
"But it had a lot of impact on business owners and teenagers, disruption at school and a lot of industries have been affected by it.
"That's driven stress which is probably the number one thing which drives, perpetuates and worsens all sorts of mental health issues."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
