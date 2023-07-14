Family entertainer with heated pool | House of the Week

Set on a private 2.5 acres of lush lawns, beautiful garden and established trees, presents this perfect four-bedroom family home executing style living at its finest.
Ray White Rural Timboon director and auctioneer Gerard Delaney says 30 Digneys Bridge Road in Timboon is an incredibly private property, but so close to town.
"It might suit a young family who enjoys a horse or pony, it could suit a retiring farmer who enjoys and is used to a bit of space around them, and given the way it's treed, it's got some beautiful privacy attributes," Gerard says.
"Some like the swimming pool, and one young fellow was eyeing off the area out near the orchard where he could tear around on his motorbike."
Entry to the home is via the paved entertaining area and under the bull-nosed verandah to the generously-sized lounge. A warm and welcoming space, with wood fire, reverse cycle unit and ceiling fan.
Make your way through to the kitchen and dining area, truly the heart of this home. With a large island bench for preparation and storage, stainless steel appliances, electric oven, gas cooktop and storage galore. A walk-in pantry and access to the covered back undercover living area are a plus.
The dining area sits in the stunning bay window, with views over the garden and pool area making it a perfect spot to sit and catch some sun. The master bedroom features large windows, really bringing the outside in and creating a green and serene space.
The ensuite bathroom is cleverly hidden behind what looks like a wardrobe door, and also has entry from the generously-sized walk-in robe. Bedrooms two, three and four are all also of generous size and all feature built-in robes. The large neutrally-toned family bathroom features plenty of storage, corner spa bath and separate shower.
The laundry is accessible via the bathroom, with excellent use of storage space and easy access to the backyard. A handy home office, and second living area make this a very liveable family home. The incredible solar heated pool is warmed for year round use to utilise the amazing "pool house".
With room for BBQ, pizza oven and sink, as well as a large family seating area, you can entertain friends and family undercover, while making the most of the sparkling pool.
