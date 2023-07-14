The Standard
30 Digneys Bridge Road, Timboon | Hidden Haven

July 15 2023 - 9:37am
Family entertainer with heated pool | House of the Week
  • 30 Digneys Bridge Road, Timboon
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 12
  • Auction: Sunday, July 16 at 1pm
  • Price guide: $750,000 - $825,000
  • Agency: Ray White Rural Timboon
  • Agent: Gerard Delaney, 0448 760 777
  • Inspect: Sunday, July 16 at 12.30pm

Set on a private 2.5 acres of lush lawns, beautiful garden and established trees, presents this perfect four-bedroom family home executing style living at its finest.

