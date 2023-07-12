A New Zealand collectable money pack believed to be stolen has been uncovered in a police raid.
Warrnambool police detectives are asking for assistance in locating the owner of the suspected stolen property.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a search warrant was executed early this week at a west Warrnambool address and a readily identifiable set of New Zealand currency was located.
"This is a distinctive set of New Zealand currency," he said.
"The legitimate owner will be able to describe the year of minting or printing, type of currency (decimal versus imperial) and the way the set is packaged.
"The currency is definitely a collectable and was found in circumstances that led police to suspect the currency set was unlawfully acquired."
The legitimate owner is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153.
"We would love to return the item to someone who may be the victim of a burglary or theft," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"I urge any person with New Zealand currency collectables to please check their collection."
