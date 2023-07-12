Man with heart condition remanded in custody for another month

A Hamilton man who claims to suffer from a heart condition has been remanded in custody until September 13.
Steven Becker, 54, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a mention hearing via a video link from custody.
He's on three sets of police charges, with the most serious claims he has been trafficking cannabis as well as hindering and assaulting police.
Other charges have failed to be resolved despite being part of the criminal justice system for an extended period of time.
Lawyer Sam Hall said he had trouble getting instructions from his client who could only call from a pay phone and had been in custody from July 5.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge declined to give a sentencing indication, saying Becker had matters that simply were not progressing.
"The conduct of these matters is not satisfactory. There's been almost no progress being made," he said.
The lawyer claimed his client had an ongoing heart condition, had suffered four previous heart attacks and ha four stents inserted.
He said Mr Becker was having trouble sleeping in prison which was causing significant stress on his heart.
The lawyer said Mr Becker claimed he had been waving a shovel around during one incident but denied he had swung it at people.
The lawyer admitted he had not listened to recordings that claim to be of Becker making threats to people.
The magistrate had to warn Mr Becker to stop interrupting the proceedings a number of times and the accused was eventually muted in the video link from custody.
The magistrate also noted Mr Becker had many relevant prior court appearances.
He listed the cases for a one-hour hearing on September 13 in the hope the matters could progress and possibly be resolved.
The lawyer requested further custody management issues be noted, including that his client claimed he was not receiving suitable monitoring for his heart condition while in custody.
Previously Mr Becker told the magistrate he was deaf, claimed the police were telling lies and demanded he be provided with a pen and paper.
He said he had only been dealing drugs because people needed cannabis and he had been trying to get them to buy off other dealers.
Mr Becker claimed there were people in the community who needed cannabis.
"You might think you are providing a community service but that's not the case," Magistrate Simon Guthrie told Mr Becker during what could only be described as an unruly hearing.
At the end of that hearing Mr Becker appeared to have a heart turn and urgent medication attention was sought.
