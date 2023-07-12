The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton man with heart condition further remanded in custody

AT
By Andrew Thomson
July 13 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man with heart condition remanded in custody for another month
Man with heart condition remanded in custody for another month

A Hamilton man who claims to suffer from a heart condition has been remanded in custody until September 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.