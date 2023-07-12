Man jailed for 31 days after physical altercation with housemate

A Coleraine man accused of bashing his housemate has been jailed for 31 days.
Christopher Andrew Smart pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court during a contest mention hearing to two counts of unlawful assault.
Police told the court Smart had been living in a Coleraine home and drinking all day with his housemate.
They argued in a kitchen and police claim Smart punched his housemate to the face several times, causing cuts to his nose and right eyebrow.
Smart then went outside and returned with an iron bar which he used to smash a stool.
The victim asked Smart to leave and went to a toilet.
While in the toilet the victim said he was struck to the back of the head, went to the ground and suffered a cut which bled profusely.
He believed he was hit with the iron bar, but a lawyer for Smart questioned the version of events.
When police arrived Smart claimed to have acted in self-defence, saying the victim had previously thrown him around like a rag doll.
Smart had already spent 24 days in custody which will be counted in the 31 days he was sentenced to serve.
It's not known where he will live when released from prison.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbriodge said the injuries sustained were not in the first rank of seriousness, but a jail term was appropriate.
Smart asked for a 31-day sentence instead of 30 days so he could get out of prison on a Monday and there would be public transport back to Coleraine.
