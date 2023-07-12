The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coleraine man jailed for assaulting housemate

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 13 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man jailed for 31 days after physical altercation with housemate
Man jailed for 31 days after physical altercation with housemate

A Coleraine man accused of bashing his housemate has been jailed for 31 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.