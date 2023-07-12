A Penshurst district farm worker has been warned by a magistrate to take far greater care after being caught with a loaded gun in a farm ute.
Matthew Jarrod Rentsch, 23, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court to one firearms charge.
He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition he pay $500 to the court fund.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it had been a dangerous situation and complacency could lead to a risk to the community.
He said the days of leaving firearms lying around in farm vehicles were long gone.
The magistrate said thieves knew there were firearms in the country and they would check vehicles for guns.
He said the case was about public safety and while Rentsch had made a stupid mistake, the consequences could have been catastrophic.
Rentsch was told to take far greater care with firearms in future or he would lose his gun licence and face greater penalties.
The police prosecutor said farmers were sometimes relaxed in their obligations to firearms but it was a dangerous situation and general deterrence was needed to remind members of the community of their obligations.
She said criminal elements realised farm vehicles sometimes contained firearms, which were a massive target for thieves.
Police told the court Rentsch worked on his parents' farm and police located a Holden Colorado parked on Stonefield Lane near the Warrnambool-Penshurst Road.
The ute was locked but contained a centerfire rifle and a rimfire rifle in the back seat.
Officers contacted the registered owner of the ute who confirmed it was his ute and the guns were registered in his name.
Police later spoke to Rentsch who confirmed he had a gun licence and that the centrefire rifle had a loaded five round magazine, while the rimfire rifle was not loaded.
A lawyer for Rentsch said his client had been focused on a cow having trouble calving rather than securing the firearms.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.