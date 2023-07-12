The Standard
Hamilton shearer ordered to pay $1000 after fight

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:16am, first published 7:06am
Drunk shearer warned in court. This is a file image.
A Hamilton shearer involved in a drunken physical altercation after a binge-drinking Christmas break-up has been ordered to pay $1000 to the court fund.

