A Hamilton shearer involved in a drunken physical altercation after a binge-drinking Christmas break-up has been ordered to pay $1000 to the court fund.
Tahana Manaia pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court this week to unlawful assault and wilful damage.
He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition he pay $1000 to the court fund within the next two months.
Police told the court in December last year Manaia was at Hamilton's Cally Hotel during the afternoon and into the night.
The victim and accused left the hotel and headed in the direction of the McDonald's restaurant along Brown Street.
They started having a verbal argument, then a physical altercation broke out.
Manaia hit the victim once to the face and once to her collarbone, cracking the screen of a mobile phone.
McDonald's CCTV footage showed some of the altercation.
When arrested and interviewed, Manaia said the incident was all his fault and "I got what I deserved".
He admitted being pretty drunk and said he had been drinking all afternoon.
A lawyer said his client had now given up drinking alcohol, he had been a shearer for many years and had a prior court appearance for a push.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Manaia it was a troubling offence involving assaulting a woman which was utterly unacceptable.
"This court routinely sends violent men who assault women to jail," he said.
"Such conduct must be denounced. The message to the community must be that men cannot assault women."
The magistrate said Manaia's prospects of rehabilitation were good if he continued to not drink alcohol.
"Let me make it as plain as I can, if you come back for assaulting a woman then the court will seriously consider sending you to jail, no ifs, no buts," he said.
