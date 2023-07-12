A rising Hampden league footballer enjoying a breakout season for a premiership front-runner is still seeking improvement.
South Warrnambool's Myles McCluggage has impressed through the midfield and on the wing for the number-one ranked side in just his second full year of senior football.
The 20-year-old has featured in his team's best players in five out of 12 games, standing tall in a side littered with talent.
He described his form as "not too bad" but said he was still trying to better himself.
"Just trying to work into it," he said. "It's been good to play a bit of consistent senior footy this year. Obviously always room for improvement, trying to get better.
McCluggage has moved from the wing to the midfield the past few games, something he said was a "good challenge".
He is also benefiting from playing alongside former AFL players such as Dan Nicholson (Melbourne), Ricky Henderson (Hawthorn and Adelaide) and Josh Saunders (St Kilda).
"Their experience and knowledge is unbelievable so to be able to learn and feed off them is really good," he said.
Should the former Greater Western Victoria Rebel need football advice he can always turn to older brother and Brisbane Lions star Hugh.
"He (Hugh) is always good to be able to talk to and ask a few questions every now and again," he said. "It's pretty cool to have that."
The Roosters are viewed by many as favourites for this year's Hampden league premiership and sit two-wins clear at the top of the table above Koroit.
McCluggage is happy with how the side is placed but isn't paying too much attention to any external noise or pressure.
"We'll just control what we can control and focus on ourselves," he said.
"What everyone else says about us is irrelevant at the moment because we've still got to put those performances together on the weekend."
"...we're going pretty well. Still a lot of areas for improvement though. We're starting to get some numbers back which is good though. Hopefully we can make a good charge towards finals."
