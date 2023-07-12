The Standard
Warrnambool council's cutting edge solution to mowing problem

By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 13 2023 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
International Mowers' Leigh Gibb gives his remote-controlled mower a test run on a dangerous embankment in Warrnambool back in June.
A remote-controlled robotic lawn mower will be rolling out across Warrnambool - a first for the city.

