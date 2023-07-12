A remote-controlled robotic lawnmower will be rolling out across Warrnambool - a first for the city.
The new mower - a McConnel Robocut S300 - has been dubbed "Mo" and will be used to mow areas that are either difficult or dangerous for people to mow, such as grassy embankments.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the new mower would help improve safety while freeing-up council staff to maintain other areas.
"Number one is the safety aspect," she said.
"When you have steep embankments where it's hard to operate a traditional mower, it means our workers that are looking after our beautiful park areas are working in a much safer environment.
"Above all we need to look after our workers."
A month later and council has now purchased one.
Cr Arnott said the new mower would improve productivity.
"Embankments like the one on Grafton Road near the Japanese Gardens, for example, could take a team of four workers all morning to cut with brush cutters," she said.
"Now, one person using the robo-mower can get it done in an hour, which frees-up staff to go to other areas.
"We are a city that takes pride in the appearance of our public spaces, and with this piece of equipment we will be able to better-maintain areas that were challenging to access before."
Cr Arnott said the council had investigated multiple sites throughout the municipality where the mower might be used.
"With technology moving on, something like the robo-mower has become a viable option to get the job done while keeping our staff safe," she said.
"There are also some areas that will be planted out, removing the need for mowing in some areas.
"There's a lot of diverse terrain throughout the municipality and we are looking at how we can keep our public spaces looking their best while looking after our staff."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
