The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Public urged to have say on overcrowded Warrnambool trains

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers have saved $15 million on train tickets in just three months after prices were slashed on regional lines.
Passengers have saved $15 million on train tickets in just three months after prices were slashed on regional lines.

Passengers are being urged to have their say in a review of overcrowding on Warrnambool trains which has seen travellers left sitting on the floor or standing in toilets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.