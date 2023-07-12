Passengers are being urged to have their say in a review of overcrowding on Warrnambool trains which has seen travellers left sitting on the floor or standing in toilets.
Issues arose earlier this month when passengers taking advantage of the cheap new fares during school holidays packed a Sunday afternoon train.
But it wasn't the only regional service to experience overcrowding, with other services across the state also overbooked.
The government announced on Wednesday that it would be consulting with customers as part of a review of bookings and reservations policies for long-distance lines.
"V/Line has commenced a review into bookings and reservations policies for long-distance lines to ensure they remain fit-for-purpose and continue to provide passengers with a variety of travel options," V/Line said.
In the wake of the overcrowding, South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said the state government had come up with the policy for cheap train fares a week or so before the state election last year and hadn't put planning in place to accommodate it.
Ms Britnell questioned why the government hadn't brought in buses when there were "more people than they have seats".
"We should be able to have confidence in the system. We're not a third-world country," she said.
"But rather than seeing improvement we're going backwards at a great rate of knots.
"It's very worrying."
But rather than seeing improvement we're going backwards at a great rate of knots- MP Roma Britnell
The regional fare cap came into effect on March 31 cutting a return fare to Melbourne from about $40 for pensioners and $78 for adults to just $4.60 for pensioners and $9.60 for adults.
On July 1 the daily fares were increased to $10 or $5 for concessions. On a weekend or public holiday, daily fares are now capped at $7.20 or $3.60 for concessions.
About five million trips have been taken on the V/Line network and more than $15 million saved by passengers since the start of the cap.
Sunday's 2.21pm service from Geelong to Warrnambool was cancelled after an earlier service from Warrnambool struck a cow near Colac.
"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding after two Warrnambool Line train services were replaced by coaches on Sunday 9 July due to the train hitting an animal," a V/Line spokesman said.
"We arranged alternative transport to ensure passengers could still get to where they needed to go, with coaches available to replace train services...."
Taxis were also arranged for some passengers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.