Warrnambool looks set to be home to a new indoor play centre.
The revelation comes after Warrnambool mum Emily Terrill launched an online petition to bring an indoor play centre to the city.
Miss Terrill, who has lived in Warrnambool for eight years, said it was disappointing there was nowhere parents could take their children during the cold, wet winter months.
"There's nowhere for parents to take their children out of the elements," she said.
The petition has been signed by almost 700 people.
Other parents rushed to support the bid when The Standard published an article about Ms Terrill's call for a play centre on Monday.
"We have said this for a long time," wrote Chloe Chikwira.
"Wettest, windiest town and no indoor play centre."
"Definitely needed in the area. An indoor soft play with sections to benefit all ages and accessibility needs," wrote Erin O'Donoghue.
A Facebook page that says an indoor play centre is coming to the city was created last week.
The Madhouse Facebook page said in a post this week it was bringing an indoor play centre to the city.
"Yes it's true," the Facebook page says.
"We are in the making of a wild and wacky indoor play space for kids in Warrnambool.
"We are not giving away too much just yet but to answer some of your questions, we are creating areas for kids of all different ages and yes we are including a sensory play space too.
"We will also have areas for parties and plenty of food and drink so your little monsters won't get hungry."
The post was met with hundreds of comments.
"Yes - this is exactly what the town needs. We just visited Bounce in Geelong today and was only saying we are lacking more kid orientated venues. Can't wait to see what you have in store for us," one person wrote.
"I'm so excited. Finally somewhere to go when it's raining," wrote another.
"How awesome - can't wait," wrote another person.
The Standard contacted The Madhouse for more information on the proposed centre.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
