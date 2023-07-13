The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Rachael Robb exhibition I Have Been Here Before opens at Warrnambool Art Gallery

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
July 13 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An official opening for Rachael Robb's I Have Been Here Before exhibition will be held at Warrnambool Art Gallery on Saturday, July 15. Picture by Anthony Brady
An official opening for Rachael Robb's I Have Been Here Before exhibition will be held at Warrnambool Art Gallery on Saturday, July 15. Picture by Anthony Brady

FRIDAY

EXHIBITIONS: Friends: passion and commitment - Celebrating 50 Years of the Friends of Hamilton Gallery, from 5.30pm. Christine Pearce: Saltwater Edge and Beyond, Portland Arts Centre, from 5.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.