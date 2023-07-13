EXHIBITIONS: Friends: passion and commitment - Celebrating 50 Years of the Friends of Hamilton Gallery, from 5.30pm. Christine Pearce: Saltwater Edge and Beyond, Portland Arts Centre, from 5.30pm.
COFFEE: Newcomers to Warrnambool, Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 10.30am.
ART: I Have Been Here Before opening, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 5pm-7pm. Holiday Actors and Warrnambool Theatre Company's The Wizard of Oz, Lighthouse Theatre, July 15 to 22, various times.
COMMUNITY: Port Fairy skate park information sessions, Southcombe Caravan Park and Southcombe Lodge.
SALE: Koroit Lions Club furniture shed sale, Koroit Football Club, 10am-1pm.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Community House, 10am-noon.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and District, Allansford v Merrivale, Allansford Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm. Hampden, South Warrnambool v Koroit, Friendly Societies' Park, from 2pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Seahawks, Mermaids v Chelsea, the Arc, from 5.30pm.
KARAOKE: Warrnambool Bowls Club, 8.30pm-12.30am.
CHRISTMAS: Christmas in July, Timboon Golf Club, from 6.30pm.
MUSIC: Brooke Taylor, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Leo Tellefson, City Memorial Bowls Club, 1pm-5pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
