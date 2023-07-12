Commonwealth Games sprinter Mia Gross has signed on as ambassador for this year's inaugural Cobden and Mortlake gifts.
The gift meetings will run as a double-header weekend to open the Victorian Athletics League's 2023/24 season with the Cobden Gift on Saturday, October 14. The Mortlake Gift will run on Sunday, October 15.
The events will add to the south-west's burgeoning athletics scene, which includes the Warrnambool and Terang gifts later in the season.
Gross, 22, is expected to be a key figure across the weekend, including guest speaking at a dinner function at Cobden, before running a kids clinic in Mortlake. The emerging sprinter ran the 4x100-metre women's relay at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and was a former Australian junior champion in the 100 and 200-metre events.
Cobden Recreation Reserve president Craig Dwyer, among those spearheading the Cobden Gift, said there was plenty in the works to make the day a success. He said the aim of the Cobden Gift was to host 18 events - nine men's and nine women's races - depending on entries.
"The community is quite excited to have something brand new on the calendar," he said. "Being Cobden's first (gift) and being the first one on the athletics calendar for the season, it gives us a really good opportunity to get this out and about.
"If we can do it right the first time, it should prove to be a continuing event."
Dwyer said the event would boost the local economy with the committee also looking at running unique events on the day, including one where Hampden Football Netball League clubs submit relay teams to go head-to-head.
Dwyer was thrilled to get sponsorship support from the community, with Community Bank Cobden & Districts on board as the Cobden Gift naming sponsor, and Saputo a major sponsor.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
