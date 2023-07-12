The Standard
Commonwealth Games sprinter Mia Gross announced as Cobden, Mortlake gifts' ambassador

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Commonwealth Games athlete Mia Gross will be an ambassador for the Cobden and Mortlake Gift meetings in 2023. Picture by Getty Images
Commonwealth Games sprinter Mia Gross has signed on as ambassador for this year's inaugural Cobden and Mortlake gifts.

