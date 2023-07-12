Anne-Maree Quinlan and her brother Jack Murnane have made the decision to sell their business.
The two knew they may face months or even years of waiting for offers for Northpoint Lotto and Gifts, but once they put up a sign in the shop, it sold in five days.
The two opened the popular store in October 2011.
Mrs Quinlan was looking for a career change and Mr Murnane had just sold Jack's Games.
"I was looking for something different and my brother had just sold Jack's Games," she said.
The two knew it may be an uphill battle to open another Tattslotto outlet in the city, but they decided to give it a try.
"It was a big thing to get it because they don't open new outlets very often," Mrs Quinlan said.
The two believed the Mortlake Road shopping complex was the perfect place for a Tattslotto outlet.
Mrs Quinlan decided to also stock quality gifts that were affordable.
"We put it together and it's worked really well," she said.
Mrs Quinlan said it was great working alongside her brother.
She said many customers had become friends.
"We're overwhelmed by the support we've had," Mrs Quinlan said.
She will also cherish the memories of seeing the joy on people's faces when they win a prize.
"I'll miss that - the joy we see when people win - whether it's a $30 win or a $10,000 win."
Mrs Quinlan said it had been extremely rewarding to have two division one winners - one who pocketed $500,000 and one lucky person who took home $4.2 million - which is the city's biggest win to date.
She also remembers mistaking a woman's happiness for sadness.
"I could see there was a woman who was a bit distressed," Mrs Quinlan said.
"I asked what was going on and she burst into tears."
The woman had won $10,000.
"She told us she hadn't known how she would pay the electricity bill that week," Mrs Quinlan said.
She said the two wanted to take a step back from running a business.
But Mrs Quinlan admits she will miss it, the customers and the business' loyal staff.
"We have been blessed with some fantastic staff over the years and they have been integral to our success."
Mrs Quinlan and Mr Murnane will work for the final day on Saturday, July 29 before new owners Wendy and Gary Rea take over.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.