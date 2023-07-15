A 10-year record has been broken after one south-west education provider registered its largest intake of engineering students.
South West TAFE's Portland campus saw its highest number of vocational education students in more than a decade.
About 40 students from Portland Secondary College, Heywood Secondary College, Bayview College, Hawkesdale Secondary College and South West TAFE took part in a week-long vocational engineering study across the school holidays.
The Certificate II in Engineering is open to year 10-12 students studying vocational major and VCE streams.
IN OTHER NEWS
Teacher Richard Voss said the intake was a great result.
"This was our largest student intake in recent years with a diverse range of students from different schools," he said.
"We're getting a lot of students coming from further afield which is really good."
He said the interest was sparked by a renewed focus in hands-on learning.
"We take a very hands-on approach to teaching designed to prepare students for industry by replicating workplace practices with a strong focus on numeracy," Mr Voss said.
"Rather than teaching the students using traditional methods, students are encouraged to collaborate and work in groups to complete a range of projects, giving them confidence in their problem-solving abilities and maintaining their interest."
Mr Voss said many employers were on the lookout or potential apprentices.
"We get a lot of local employers coming to us asking for suggestions for suitable candidates for apprenticeships," he said.
"Other students come back to complete further certificates while some find jobs in other trades such as building or mechanics."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.