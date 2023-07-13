The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey South West's under 12 competition experiences growth junior ahead of winter season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 14 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Harrison Grundy and Bethany Moran are excited to line up in Hockey South West's winter competition. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Harrison Grundy and Bethany Moran are excited to line up in Hockey South West's winter competition. Picture by Anthony Brady

Budding hockey players are eager to take the pitch when Hockey South West's weekend competitions resume, with its under 12 ranks doubling in size between seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.