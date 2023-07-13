Budding hockey players are eager to take the pitch when Hockey South West's weekend competitions resume, with its under 12 ranks doubling in size between seasons.
The under 12s winter competition will feature eight sides following the addition of Corangamite and Portland hockey teams. Meanwhile the women's competition will be bolstered by a new team from Corangamite.
Hockey South West president Paul Dillon said it was an exciting time for hockey in the region.
"Now's a great time to get into hockey," he said. "And it's only going to get bigger with the Commonwealth Games in our region in three years' time."
Kids will be able to see that pathway.- Paul Dillon
Dillon credited strong participation growth to an increased focus on planning and cultivating a strong family experience within the association, along with a successful school clinic run in recent months.
"The work we're doing in schools to grow is the game is paying off," he said.
Dillon said it was important to build on the momentum heading into the 2026 Commonwealth Games held in regional Victoria, with the hockey hosted "down the road" in Geelong.
An impending pitch renewal at Warrnambool's Cramer Street-venue is expected to give the association a national standard pitch by the end of summer, with the tender recently realised by the council.
"Having a national standard pitch built here, it puts Warrnambool and the south-west in the box seat for (Commonwealth Games) practice matches and we're better positioned to host national teams as a training base ahead of games," Dillon said.
A recent deal between Channel 7 and Hockey Australia - which will see Hockey One league games and the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras' international games broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus - is also expected to be a game changer for the sport.
"Kids will be able to see that pathway, so it should help with attracting them to the sport," Dillon said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.