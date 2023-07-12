Someone will get killed if potholes on Moyne Shire roads don't get fixed, says a P-plate driver whose tyre rims were damaged.
Amber Flint was driving along Sims Road to Warrnambool on Monday when she hit a pothole that damaged the two left-hand rims of her car.
Ms Flint said there was no signage to indicate there was a traffic hazard.
"I didn't see the pothole then there was another car oncoming so I couldn't swerve to the right," she said.
"Then I couldn't swerve to the left because there was all this grass and it was muddy so I would have gone into the fence."
Ms Flint said she was left shaken by the experience.
"When I hit it there was a big bang and I thought it had actually broken the whole mechanisms and all that, your brakes and rotors and wheels," Ms Flint said.
She said the incident was scary.
"I'm a bit wary now. Every hole or rough road I see, I slow down."
Ms Flint has called on the council to fix the roads.
"Instead of spending money on things they don't need to, fix the roads," she said.
"They're more important for people's safety. It's just shocking.
"It could have happened to someone else and they could have been killed."
A Moyne Shire spokesman said the council was sorry to hear of the incident.
He said the council received several phone messages and website service requests about Sims Road at the weekend.
Crews were sent to fix and repair the potholes and other VicRoads-managed roads on Monday and Tuesday.
"Maintaining roads is a top priority for the council, and as our 2023-24 budget shows, we invest heavily in repair and maintenance of the road network," he said.
"These works continue regardless of other council activities.
"If people see a hazard over the weekend or afterhours, they can call 1300 656 564 and follow the prompts to be connected to an on-call team member who will take appropriate actions."
The spokesman said heavy rainfall during the weekend caused the road to deteriorate rapidly.
Mailors Flat resident and Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said Sims Road was busier than it was a decade ago.
He said Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road was also notorious for damage to vehicles.
"If people come across a really bad pothole, if they report it to the shire with a picture then we can get to the worst ones first," Cr Doukas said.
"That's what we need to do as there's no point fixing three or four small holes when there's one or two large ones that are able to cause a lot of damage."
It comes as former shire mayor Bruce Couch said the Great Ocean Road between Allansford and Nullawarre needed major repairs.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021.
