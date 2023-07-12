A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club is aiming to rise up the division one ladder after signing a new skipper and two all-rounders.
Brierly-Christ Church has appointed former junior Campbell Love as its division one captain ahead of the 2023/24 season. He takes over the role from Mark Murphy, who is expected to remain at the club in a playing capacity.
Love, who is currently playing in England for Helperby Cricket Club, will follow in the footsteps of his uncle Matt by becoming a top grade captain at the club.
He will return to the club after playing first XI cricket for Strathfieldsaye in Bendigo last season, scoring 380 runs at an average of 27.14 while contributing 20 wickets with the ball.
Rodney Roberts, a junior coach who also aids in recruiting at Brierly-Christ Church, said Love, a past division one premiership player, was a strong leader on-and-off the field.
"He's a naturally talented kid and just a good person in general," Roberts said. "He'll fit in well with our young side."
In a video posted to the club's Facebook page, Love said he was excited to return to his home club.
"Super excited to see some old faces and meet some new ones and get really stuck into training August and September and give the season a red-hot crack," he said.
Meanwhile, all-rounders Sahan Bamunuarchichi and Moody Mamaikkuwa Wadu have signed on as Bulls for the season.
Bamunuarchichi, who has moved to Warrnambool from Geelong, previously played for Guild St. Mary's, while Mamaikkuwa Wadu is returning to the sport after a hiatus due to work commitments.
"Sahan is only mid-twenties, and Moody might be a touch older," Roberts said. "They seem like really good club people... we were just looking for the right people to fit in with the club."
The Bulls, who finished the 2022/23 division one season ninth with four wins, lost coach Lachi Rooke to Koroit and young wicketkeeper Matt Gome to Allansford in the off-season but have retained the majority of its division one team.
"From what we've lost, we've probably picked up a few more players," Roberts said.
Rodney, who confirmed the club was in talks with a number of other recruits, said the focus was on bringing quality people into the program to complement the Bulls' strong junior ranks.
"We've got a lot of young kids here, and they are who we focus on a lot," he said.
Roberts said the club was still looking at its vacant division one coaching role, with its women's and junior coaches for the 2023/24 season in place.
