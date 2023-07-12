Koroit midfielder James Gow believes an ankle injury suffered on Saturday against Port Fairy won't be a long-term issue.
The four-time Saints premiership player is awaiting the results of an MRI after someone slid under him in a contest in his side's 10-point round 12 Hampden league victory over the Seagulls.
Gow, who has a history of ankle issues, said it wasn't "too bad at the moment".
"I can walk on it but I'm just in a moon boot as a precaution," he said.
"I don't think so (it being a long-term injury), we'll just wait for the confirmation from the physio but I think it should be fine."
He said he was unsure whether he would feature in Saturday's game against South Warrnambool but wasn't keen to take any risks at this stage for fear of further damage.
The star ball-winner, who left the club in 2019 and returned this year after a stint with Geelong side St Joseph's, is enjoying being back at Victoria Park.
It's a much different side to the one he departed though, with over half of the Saints 2019 premiership team moving on in the years since.
"It's obviously a very different looking side to what I was last a part of in 2019. A lot of new faces," he said.
"It felt like I didn't really know too many of them when I came back for the first time but I've got to know them pretty well over the last couple of months and they're great young lads. Major fun playing with them all."
Gow has made a seamless transition back to the Hampden league, dominating through the midfield, earning seven best player selections from nine games.
The youth-laden Saints started the season slowly but are starting to hit their straps and have a knack of triumphing in close contests.
The side has won four games by 10 points or under and sit second on the ladder.
Gow is happy with how the team is developing.
"There were a couple of losses early on but I think we're gelling together and finding our feet as a team and we're starting to get a few players back whether that be from injury or suspension," he said.
"And the young blokes they've been there most of the time and they're improving every week. To win those close games which we have against Terang and Cobden and then more recently Port Fairy, it just shows the maturity they've already grown in just this year. To be able to win those games is pretty special."
The former Geelong VFL player is enjoying imparting his knowledge onto the next generation and taking on more leadership responsibility.
"I like passing on some of the experience I've had at VFL level down to some of the young blokes and helping them improve our game and giving us a better chance to hopefully win on game day," he said.
"It's always good to be able to help out and put back into the club as well."
