Warrnambool karate fighter Graeme Davis has credited his training for a gold medal-winning tournament final.
Davis, representing Warrnambool Kyokushin Karate Club, won the men's veteran super heavy weight contact division at the Portland Open Border Challenge on Saturday.
With little separating the 57-year-old and his rival in the final, the match was hailed a draw before a two-minute extension was called. Davis said the second bout was also labelled a draw by corner judges, with the referee the final tiebreaker.
"It was anyone's fight," Davis told The Standard. "It was a battle of fitness and endurance to last it out. It teaches you to dig a lot deeper. It's about being calm in the mind and making proper calculated decisions. Luckily for me, it went my way."
Davis also finished runner-up in his non-contact division with multiple fouls hurting his chance in the final despite beating the same fighter earlier in the day.
"I actually contacted the opponent twice," he said. "They don't like that in the non-contact division."
Davis felt the tournament was a good experience overall.
"Win-lose-or-draw, it's just good experience to step on the mat and have a bit of a go," he said. 'You want to put that training to the test and see how you go under pressure."
Davis, who has been involved in the sport in various styles for 30 years, first started at Warrnambool Kyokushin Karate in 2018. He praised the health benefits of the sport.
"It's one of the hardest styles I've done out of the four all up," he said. "From experience, it does create a much healthier experience... and you sort of develop that can-do attitude. It's about persistence under duress."
Davis said he enjoyed watching several Warrnambool fighters, particularly juniors, do well at the tournament.
"It's like a family," he said. "It's great to see how people mature over the years and get better within themselves and really thrive."
In other results for the dojo, Angus ten Have won gold in the non-contact division and silver in the men's novice middle weight. Meanwhile Ezra Smith, 8, claimed first place in the eight-and-under non-contact division against Warrnambool competitor Billy Page on a referee decision while Mat Wale, in his first tournament, won goal in the men's novice super heavy weight.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.