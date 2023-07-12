The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Graeme Davis, Warrnambool Kyokushin Karate Club fighters enjoy success at Portland Open Border Challenge

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Kyokushin Karate competitors, including Graeme Davis (far right), celebrated a number of placings at the Portland Open Border Challenge tournament. Picture supplied
Warrnambool Kyokushin Karate competitors, including Graeme Davis (far right), celebrated a number of placings at the Portland Open Border Challenge tournament. Picture supplied

Warrnambool karate fighter Graeme Davis has credited his training for a gold medal-winning tournament final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.