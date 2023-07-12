Sharpshooter Anna Bourke has no regrets about returning to Kolora-Noorat as the club aims to return to A grade finals for the first time since 2017.
The Power, who sit third on the Warrnambool and District ladder, face a challeging top-five road clash against Timboon on Saturday. But with five home-and-away rounds to go, a finals berth is in focus for a club who finished the last two years at the bottom of the table.
"It would be awesome for the club if we can finish in that top five," Bourke told The Standard. "I think it would mean a lot to the club and a lot to us (players) as well because we have been working super hard.
"We've started from scratch, all new players, new coach, so to be able to finish top five, it would be a massive achievement. Whether we can go any further than that, we'll just see how we go."
The 24-year-old goal shooter is relishing lining up under older sister and first-year A grade coach Laura Bourke, while her return offers the chance to see her parents and older brother Nick, Kolora-Noorat's senior coach, more regularly.
I'm basically related to half the people in the team.- Anna Bourke
"I'm basically related to half the people in the team with Laura and some cousins in there as well," she said. "I'm loving being back. (Laura's) doing an awesome job, her commitment... in a way it's brought us closer to together playing."
Bourke, who lives in Geelong and works in Ocean Grove, re-joined the Power after a stint at Geelong Football Netball League club St Joseph's, which she still utilises as a training base during the week.
Returning to her junior club for an early training session in November, Bourke recalled a welcoming environment.
"The minute we walked in, it was like we never left... and we hadn't played there since we were 15 or 16," she said. "To be able to come back in and everyone be so welcoming was just awesome."
Despite the palpable excitement of several players' returns, Bourke, whose strength lies as a tall ball-holding goalie, said there was little expectation surrounding a top-five berth as a first-year team.
"We've had a pretty good start to the season," she said. "We've found we're getting better and better with each game and we're just able to gel. It helps we played together as juniors and we all just get along so well, I think that's the best part."
Bourke is expecting a tough match-up against fifth-placed Timboon, with the Power going in undermanned with at least four changes due to overseas travel or injury.
"We're going to have to work super hard... I'm never confident going into a game, but you never know," Bourke said. "We've got some A res girls working super hard at training and their games so they're able to step up this week."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
