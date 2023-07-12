The Standard
Corangamite and Moyne shire's 2023 community satisfaction results revealed

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 10:41am
Poor road conditions are a top grievance of Corangamite and Moyne Shire residents, as revealed in the councils' latest community satisfaction survey results.
Poor road conditions are emerging as the top "frustration" of residents from two south-west shire councils.

