Poor road conditions are emerging as the top "frustration" of residents from two south-west shire councils.
The revelation comes from 800 survey results on 24 service areas across both shires as part of the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions' Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey.
The results showed that while both shires' performances often rated higher than that of large rural shires and state averages, Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster conceded there was room for improvement.
"That's particularly evident when it comes to the results for roads," she said.
"We understand the community's concerns and again are making a significant investment in the road network we maintain.
"... We share the communities' frustrations with the condition of those roads and are continually advocating to the State Government for significant investment to make improvements to the conditions of roads they have responsibility for."
The shire scored 33 for unsealed roads and 38 for sealed local roads.
In Corangamite Shire, unsealed roads received a score of 34 while sealed local roads scored 41. Mayor Ruth Gstrein acknowledged the community's concern.
"It is really important," she said.
"We do listen to the 400 residents who participate in the survey and we use the results to sharpen our focus on certain areas.
"Maintaining our local roads and advocating for improvements to the arterial roads network continues to be council's highest priority."
But overall, the results showed Corangamite Shire's best performing areas were the appearance of public areas (73), emergency and disaster management (73), as well as COVID-19 response (72) and art centres and libraries (71).
New chief executive officer David Rae said the shire's performance was strong despite a slight dip in community satisfaction from 2022.
"We can take a lot of positives from this year's results against a broader downward trend across all local governments," Mr Rae said.
"There have been improvements in waste management, planning and building permits, and tourism development.
"Customer service continues to be our highest performance area which reflects our organisational focus on building strong relationships with our communities."
Meanwhile, Moyne Shire rated above the state average for overall performance, value for money, appearance of public areas, lobbying, business and community development and emergency and disaster management.
Cr Foster said she was proud of the results.
"Each day our team comes to work looking to do the best they can for the community we serve," she said.
"I'm particularly proud of high scores in overall performance, value for money, customer service and appearance of public places."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
