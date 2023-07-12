The Standard
Regional Capitals Australia wants new safeguards to protect regional communities

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 2:00pm
Advocacy group Regional Capitals Australia has called on the federal government to introduce new safeguards to ensure regional communities are appropriately consulted on renewable energy project.
Advocacy group Regional Capitals Australia has called on the federal government to introduce new safeguards to ensure regional communities are appropriately consulted on renewable energy project.

CORANGAMITE Shire's mayor has welcomed a push for proper community and local government consultation for any proposed renewable projects.

