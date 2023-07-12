CORANGAMITE Shire's mayor has welcomed a push for proper community and local government consultation for any proposed renewable projects.
Regional Capitals Australia (RCA) has called on the federal government to introduce new safeguards to ensure regional communities are appropriately consulted and protected in the race to meet Australia's renewable energy targets by 2030.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said in light of the lack of consultation with a proposed wind farm in Garvoc she urged any industries to consult with local councils and their communities.
"Particularly with the Garvoc wind farm that came out of the blue and the community were not in the loop at all," she said. "I'd urge any industry, whatever it is."
Cr Gstrein said local government could help industries establish themselves given their strong connections to the community. "We know the community better than anyone else," she said.
RCA Chair and Mayor of the City of Albury Kylie King said Australia's rapid escalation into renewable energy meant that countless regional communities were potentially going to be affected by the impacts of wind and solar installations or new transmission lines.
"Regional communities are facing unfamiliar territory as they try and negotiate life on the front line of Australia's renewable energy transition," she said.
"RCA believes that regional stakeholders deserve a seat at the decision-making table to ensure that local communities have a real voice on the massive infrastructure projects occurring in their own backyard.
At the time Cr Gstrein said while the developer hadn't broken any rules, she believed its actions weren't in-line with "best-practice". "This isn't about the wind farm application, this is about the lack of respect to the community around Garvoc, a lack of respect to Corangamite Shire and Moyne Shire," she said.
