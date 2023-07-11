The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

A Warrnambool person, 26, remanded in custody for another eight days

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:32am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Person who spat at prison officers removed from court hearing
Person who spat at prison officers removed from court hearing

A 26-year-old Warrnambool person has been removed from a potential bail application court hearing on Tuesday afternoon after spitting at security staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.