Portland man, 45, admits to trafficking cannabis

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:23am, first published 8:30am
A Portland man has been caught with two kilograms of cannabis. This is a file image.
A 45-year-old Portland man who grew and sold his own cannabis has been fined $2500.

