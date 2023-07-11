A 45-year-old Portland man who grew and sold his own cannabis has been fined $2500.
Matthew Noel Oakley pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court this week to trafficking cannabis, possessing cocaine and possessing fireworks.
Police told the court on February 11 this year police raided Oakley's Brady Street home in Portland, finding more than two kilograms of cannabis.
Oakley admitted to selling cannabis when interviewed by police officers.
Officers also found a small amount of cocaine and some fireworks.
Oakley admitted to being a heavy cannabis user.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said it was an unusual set of circumstances.
He said members of the public generally had a lax attitude to cannabis use which indirectly flowed on to the sale of the illicit drug.
"Selling drugs is illegal," he said, warning Oakley to take care with his cannabis use and to not sell it in future or risk far greater penalties.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.