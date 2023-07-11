A Portland crayfishing deckhand has been jailed for 141 days he has already served in custody after scratching derogatory words into the bonnet of a car.
Mathew John Smith, 31, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court to six charges this week, including causing criminal damage to the car of a woman he knew and using a carriage service to harass.
Police said Smith sent abusive and threatening messages to a woman he claimed owed him money and then argued with and threatened a colleague during a dispute over crayfishing.
He threatened to shoot that man in the leg during an abusive rant and also threatened him in a number of messages.
He was on bail at the time.
During a dispute with a woman he called her a liar, she went to her car and he scratched abusive terms into the bonnet, including "dog" and "slut".
It was claimed in court the scratches caused $5000 damage, but a compensation order was not made because supporting documentation was not submitted to court.
It was also alleged he tipped an unknown liquid onto the car and threatened to light it while the woman was inside.
Smith was jailed for four months and had already spent 141 days in custody, so was eligible for release immediately.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said there was a pattern to Smith's offending.
He said Smith seemed to go along OK for a while before he lost the plot and then repeated the cycle of offending.
Smith's last sentence involved a significant jail term and a community corrections order, but the magistrate noted that order was only four months old when Smith offended again.
Lawyer Matt McLellan said his client's alcohol and drug use was entrenched after being introduced by a friend to methamphetamines in 2017.
He said that developed into a daily habit after Smith found a dead body while at sea.
"There's no quick fix. He has unresolved trauma from 2019 and has mental health and addiction issues," he said.
The magistrate said Smith had spent some time in custody, but things would only get more difficult for the defendant if he kept turning up in court charged with similar offending.
