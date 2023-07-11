Aggravated burglary charges lead to custody for soon-to-be father

A Portland man soon expecting to be a father has been refused bail charged with drug-fuelled offending.
Thomas Doull, 24, of Mitchell Street, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
He's been charged with 10 new offences allegedly committed last Friday, including two aggravated burglaries, one while people were at home asleep in Fern Street and the other at the Canadian Rooster outlet.
It's also alleged he stole a handbag and mobile phone and committed offences on bail
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge remanded Mr Doull in custody until July 18 when he has other matters listed in Portland court.
Those matters include the alleged theft of a vehicle, evading police, unlicensed driving, possessing a knife, possessing methamphetamine and stealing from shops.
Police allege Mr Doull's distinctive clothing was found when he was arrested and the same clothing was captured on CCTV during the offending.
He has a significant prior criminal record and is currently on a community corrections order.
In trying to show exceptional circumstances to get bail, Mr Doull said his partner was eight months pregnant.
The court heard the accused man has a methamphetamine addiction.
In refusing bail the magistrate said the new charges involved very serious allegations, the strength of the police case appeared strong and Mr Doull had a very relevant criminal history.
Mr Doull said he had trouble understanding what lawyers said, that he complained he had no family support and no one would give him a job.
"It's just me and my Mrs," he said.
